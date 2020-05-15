Dr. Zorba Paster: Using technology to support new mothers

Here’s the study: More than 1,000 women were followed from the third trimester of pregnancy through their child’s second birthday.

In the first group, the control group, mothers were discharged from the hospital with the usual doctor’s visits scheduled, nothing else. The second group had educational booklets mailed to them periodically, with a nurse telephone call follow-up. And the third group had the same booklets with a texting follow-up, rather than phone calls.

Both intervention groups had better results — more tummy time and less screen time for their babies, more likely to introduce the right foods at the right time and less likely to give a bedtime bottle (which we know isn’t good because of tooth decay).

Additionally, the intervention groups were more likely to have a family meal together when the kids were 1 year old. Interestingly, texting seemed to be as good as a telephone call for a follow-up in most cases.

My spin: Now, think about this: We’re using technology, phone and texting in a useful way to encourage good parenting without needing a parent to come into a health care office. This is an efficient and effective use of technology to improve health care at an important time in a child’s life.