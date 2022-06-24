Dr. Zorba Paster: Try this simple test to see if you're at greater risk of dying

Can you stand on one leg for 10 seconds? You certainly could as a kid, but can you do that now that you’re an adult?

If not, you may be at risk for premature death, according to new research out of the British Journal of Sports Medicine.

These researchers looked at data from the Clinimex exercise study, a large longitudinal study from Brazil. The goal was to see whether physical fitness and other exercise-related variables played roles similar to more well-known factors such as cholesterol, diabetes and hypertension.

They analyzed data from more than 1,700 men and women age 51 to 75 — the average age was 71. The Clinimex study started in 1994, but researchers in this case zeroed in on participant checkups in 2009 and 2020.

They looked at weight, blood pressure, waist size, etc. Then they took people who walked normally, didn’t need a walker or a cane.

As part of their check-up both times, these people were asked to stand on one leg for 10 seconds without any support. To standardize this, people were asked to place the front of their free foot on the back of the opposite lower leg, while keeping their arms by their sides and their gaze fixed straight ahead. Up to three attempts on either foot were permitted.

One in five people was unable to pass the test. The breakdowns of those unable to stand on one leg for 10 seconds were: nearly 5% among 51- to 55-year-olds; 8% among 56- to 60-year-olds; just under 18% among 61- to 65-year-olds; and just under 37% among 66- to 70-year-olds.

These numbers showed that folks over 70 were 11 times more likely to fail the test than 50-year-olds.

On to the rest of the data. Over a seven-year period, 7% of the people in the study died. Roughly one-third died of cancer, and another third died of cardiovascular disease. One in 10 died of lung problems, 7% died of COVID, and the rest died from miscellaneous medical problems.

But when researchers looked at the 10-second stand-up test, they found a striking difference. The proportion of deaths among those who failed the test was significantly higher: 17.5% vs. 4.5%. Failing the test meant you were more likely to die.

In general, those who failed the test had poorer health. A higher proportion were obese, many had heart disease, high blood pressure, high cholesterol and diabetes. The folks with these medical problems clearly were not as strong.

But even after accounting for these and other variables, such as age and sex, the data still showed that if you couldn’t pass the 10-second standing test, you were 84% more likely to die from any cause within the 10 years following the test.

This is an observational study and, as such, can’t establish cause and effect. Participants were all white Brazilians and 68% were men, so the findings might not be more widely applicable to other ethnicities and nations, the researchers cautioned.

Information on other potentially influential factors, including recent history of falls, physical activity levels, diet, smoking and the use of drugs that may interfere with balance, wasn’t available.

Nevertheless, the researchers showed that the 10-second balance test might provide a rapid way to help doctors decide who’s at greater risk for death. And it may be a test you want to try yourself. Stay well.

