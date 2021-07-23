Dr. Zorba Paster: Treating atrial fibrillation can be a tough balancing act

If you’re a zero or a one, then your risk is quite small but it’s not zero. Your stroke rate can still be as high as 3.2% depending on your age and other factors — family history, obesity, exercise other things that may put you at risk for stroke. That’s where a good talk to your doctor is important — it helps you decide what to do.

From there, have a discussion about what blood thinner drug to use. You have two basic choices, warfarin and the newer drugs called DOACs, Direct Oral Anticoagulants. Each have advantages.

Warfarin is the old standby. Although it’s cheaper, it can be difficult to regulate. You need periodic blood tests, monthly for most people but more often for others. There are lots of interactions with food such as spinach and Brussels sprouts. Even green tea and alcohol can alter its effect. It’s a finicky drug to regulate.

In our clinic, we have nurse specialists whose sole job it is to call patients about their blood test results and tell them whether or not to take more warfarin, less warfarin or just stay on the same dose. Close monitoring is critical.