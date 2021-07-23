Dr. Zorba Paster: Treating atrial fibrillation can be a tough balancing act

Dear Doc: I’m a 58-year-old male, a longtime endurance athlete, three-time Boston Marathon finisher and an Ironman Wisconsin finisher, so I’m in good shape. When I was under anesthesia for a detached retina I developed atrial fibrillation.
My primary-care doctor weighed in saying that low-dose aspirin might be the way to go. But I’m concerned. I’ve read that blood thinners such as warfarin or Eliquis are better. On the other hand, I’m worried about those medications because what if I hit my head and I bleed?
Help!
— A proud longtime listener
Dear Listener: You’re right to be concerned. Thin the blood and you reduce your risk of atrial fibrillation stroke. Thin it too much and you might get a brain bleed. It’s a balancing act, isn’t it? And you need to be part of this decision. Don’t leave it to your doctor alone, leave it to your doctor and you together.
If you have something called lone A. Fib, one and done, then you may not need anything. But if you’ve had paroxysmal A. Fib, A. Fib that goes on and off, then you do need to consider anticoagulation.
So stroke risk first. For that we go to the CHADS-VASc score, a method to measure risk of atrial fibrillation stroke. Google that to find a calculator and put in your information for things such as age, whether you have heart disease or high blood pressure and other factors. Based on the formula, you will get a stroke-risk score.
If you’re a zero or a one, then your risk is quite small but it’s not zero. Your stroke rate can still be as high as 3.2% depending on your age and other factors — family history, obesity, exercise other things that may put you at risk for stroke. That’s where a good talk to your doctor is important — it helps you decide what to do.
From there, have a discussion about what blood thinner drug to use. You have two basic choices, warfarin and the newer drugs called DOACs, Direct Oral Anticoagulants. Each have advantages.
Warfarin is the old standby. Although it’s cheaper, it can be difficult to regulate. You need periodic blood tests, monthly for most people but more often for others. There are lots of interactions with food such as spinach and Brussels sprouts. Even green tea and alcohol can alter its effect. It’s a finicky drug to regulate.
In our clinic, we have nurse specialists whose sole job it is to call patients about their blood test results and tell them whether or not to take more warfarin, less warfarin or just stay on the same dose. Close monitoring is critical.
The DOACs, such as Xeralto and Elequis, are much easier to regulate, but they cost a ton more. If you have a drug card, they’re a brand-name co-pay, whatever your insurance will bear. But if it’s paid out-of-pocket, a NOAC costs about $400 per month compared to warfarin (a generic drug), which is about $10 per month. Both drugs work to reduce stroke.
Now what about aspirin. We used to think that aspirin for those at low risk, a CHADS-VASc score of 0 or 1, would be OK. We now know that aspirin doesn’t reduce the risk at all.
My spin: Know your risk and then, with your doctor, make your decision. It’s not always easy to tell if A. Fib has happened in the past to you, because many with A. Fib are asymptomatic. A 24-hour monitor called a Holter Monitor can help, but if you don’t have it over that 24 hours it’s not going to give you the answer. This is where good clinic judgment will help you with your answer.
This column provides general health information. Always consult your personal health care provider about concerns. No ongoing relationship of any sort is implied or offered by Dr. Paster to people submitting questions. Any opinions expressed by Dr. Paster in his columns are personal and are not meant to represent or reflect the views of SSM Health.