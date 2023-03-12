Travel. Back in the time of COVID, none of us left the house. If you’re like me, you have Covidesia. Someone comes up to you and says that they haven’t seen you in a while — and it’s not last year but two or three years. Gee whiz. What COVID has done to us.

So now it’s time to travel. For many of us, it’s time to use Airbnb or Vrbo or whatever. It’s not hotel time, it’s house time, which means it’s check on your safety time. Several years ago, I commented on a BMJ article that looked into safety. I think it’s time to review some of those thoughts, along with some new ones.

But the first thought is insurance.

If you’re older, like my wife and I are, you might decide to insure your trip or at least insure your airline ticket. If you buy a refundable ticket, it may just mean a credit on that airline; that’s OK if you know you’re going to use that carrier again. I know of many stories where people were pissed off because they bought cheaper tickets that were not refundable or had an Airbnb that had the same thing. Buyer beware. You don’t need that kind of stress.

Researchers looked at results of a “snapshot” survey, one taken at just a single moment in time. This survey asked Airbnb owners about safety issues.

Lo and behold, only half of those who rented out their homes had carbon monoxide detectors and even fewer had fire extinguishers or first-aid kits. Now, I don’t know about your house, but we have all of these in our house. According to the survey, there were differences between cities. Sixteen places in their snapshot sample, 80%, had smoke alarms. That’s not nearly enough — it should be 100% in my mind. What stupid dodo doesn’t have a smoke alarm in their house? And only 60% had carbon monoxide detectors. When they looked at fire extinguishers, it was 25% to 50%. Dismal. In recent years, the U.S. had about a million fires, killing 2,500 people — with most being in homes.

So what should you do? Some thoughts:

When you rent, think about asking, do they have the Big 3: Smoke alarms, carbon monoxide detectors and a fire extinguisher.

If they don’t have smoke alarms, then they’re really not safety conscious. Come on. Smoke alarms have been standard in houses for more than 40 years. Everyone should have one — charged up if it needs a battery. Just ask — it might just pique their interest if they haven’t thought about it.

As for a carbon monoxide monitor, if they don’t have one then buy one for $25 and take it with you. That is especially important if it’s a winter vacation where you have the heat on high because the temperature is low. Approximately 50,000 people in the U.S. visit the emergency room each year due to accidental CO poisoning, with about 500 deaths. Compare that to snake bite deaths, only five last year, or bear deaths at 10 last year. Holy cow. Carbon monoxide is 50 to 100 times more fatal than these.

As for taking along a fire extinguisher, that’s way too heavy. And can you just imagine what the TSA official at the airport might say to me if I had one in my carry-on? I bet I’d never make the flight.

My spin: Ask the right questions when you make your reservation and then decide.

Oh, and a few more things. Bring a first-aid kit with some Band-Aids, Tylenol and ibuprofen; and if you have little kids, some kid-strength ibuprofen. The last thing you need is to try and find a pharmacy at 3 o’clock in the morning.

If you’re on prescription drugs, take some extra pills just in case one slips out of your hands. And make sure you always have your prescriptions on you. Never ever put them in checked luggage. Stay well.