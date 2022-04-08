Dr. Zorba Paster: Toss the high fructose corn syrup to give your liver a break

Liver problems have become more common than ever. We know alcohol is an issue, we’ve known that for decades. But something else has become the new kid on the block.

It’s known as NASH, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, which is a liver disease unrelated to alcohol, instead caused by fat infiltrating the liver.

We know obesity is a major player here, and so is diabetes. Clearly, diet plays a role with NASH — the fat you eat might be a culprit. Now, new research published in the Journal Molecular Nutrition and Food shows that high fructose corn syrup, the stuff found in most soda, just may be the biggest factor of all.

Fructose is the sugar in fruits. When you eat a piece of fruit, it is slowly absorbed into your system because of the fiber present in the fruit.

It’s not the same for fructose syrup, which is industrially obtained from corn syrup. This sweet, inexpensive and easy-to-produce syrup sweetens soda, sauces, ketchup, dips, salsa and all sorts of processed foods.

When you combine a high-fat diet, burgers and fries, along with a sugary fructose-laden soda, it gives your liver a jolt. That bump leads to your body synthesizing fatty acids in the liver, which it can’t use. So instead, it just stores them there, something the liver was never developed to do.

This process, known as lipogenesis, is what causes liver problems, which can lead to nonalcoholic cirrhosis and liver failure.

My spin: If you want to improve your health, toss any drink that has high fructose corn syrup. Time and time again, we see that sugary drinks are the culprit for so many of our health problems.

Dear Doc: I listen to your show every chance I get. I live in a world of germaphobes, people who are so hypersensitive to everything, especially since COVID. I have a non-COVID question concerning apple cider.

My wife and I press our own cider. We keep it cool in the fridge after we press it. We pasteurize some of it, but some we just consume in the natural way.

My wife, newly pregnant, is concerned about drinking the unpasteurized stuff. She says it’s not safe for her and the baby.

I think it might be OK, but I do wonder. Is she right or not? This is a hot topic in our home, so I need you to weigh in. — New soon-to-be daddy from Minnesota

Dear New Daddy: Some questions are hard, others easy. This one has a simple answer: If she’s pregnant, she shouldn’t drink it.

Unpasteurized cider can contain bacteria such as salmonella and E. coli, the parasite cryptosporidium and other bugs and viruses. Now I’ve drunk the good stuff, straight off the press, but I wasn’t pregnant when I drank it.

Pregnancy puts everything you eat and drink at a higher level of safety. Yes, you might think your equipment is pristine, but you can’t see these critters. So it’s best for her to stay away from drinking it.

And while we’re on this, let me weigh in on unpasteurized milk. I am against it.

I know, I know. There are people who say pasteurization destroys nutrients we need, but the risk of infection outweighs this. Unpasteurized milk can contain the same infections mentioned above and also Listeria, which is a bad one. I don’t think it’s worth the risk.

My spin: Sticking to pasteurized drinks is especially important if you’re pregnant. Stay well.

This column provides general health information. Always consult your personal health care provider about concerns. No ongoing relationship of any sort is implied or offered by Dr. Paster to people submitting questions. Any opinions expressed by Dr. Paster in his columns are personal and are not meant to represent or reflect the views of SSM Health.