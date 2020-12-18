Dr. Zorba Paster: To prevent this heart condition, fish oil is more like snake oil

We Americans spent an estimated $120 billion on supplements last year. It’s been said Americans have the most expensive urine in the world given all that goes into it — how true that is.

The question about any supplement is whether it works. The National Institutes of Health and other organizations have been looking at that question for years.

When it was discovered folic acid was good to prevent the birth defect spina bifida, the NIH along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration voted to put it in enriched flour used in most bread in this country. The result was a huge drop in the disease, a win for babies across the U.S.

Now on to the latest research showing that vitamin D and fish oil don’t help one form of cardiac disease, atrial fibrillation, commonly called AFib.

The human heart has four chambers — two upper chambers, or the atria, and two lower chambers, the ventricles. Normally, the heart contracts and relaxes in a regular fashion, lub-dub, lub-dub, lub-dub. In AFib, the upper chambers beat irregularly, they quiver and they don’t delivery blood as effectively to the ventricles.