Dr. Zorba Paster: Timing of meals may aid weight loss

They found that blood sugar levels were higher – throughout the entire night – in the group that ate dinner at 10 p.m. – by almost 20%. Not only that but the amount of fat that was burned while sleeping was down by 10% in the late night eating group.

Now there were individual differences, not everybody followed the same pattern, but then again there are individual differences in weight loss – not everybody followed the pattern but the then again some people seem to gain weight easily while others seem to stay the maintain their weight no matter what they do.

Now this comes after some provocative research that seems to show that partial fasting might also be associated with weight loss. Those studies seem to show that people who stopped eating from 6 p.m. until 7 a.m. were more likely to get to their desired weight than folks who ate throughout the night. That partial fasting, day in and day out, was helpful in keeping those love handles down.

I have always thought that late night snacking when you’re watching whatever it is on TV or streaming was due to the calories that you’re consuming, but I may be wrong. Perhaps it’s not just the calories but also when those calories are consumed.

My spin: Calories count, always have, always will. Too many carbs count — we seem to consume them all the time because they’re not as satisfying as protein and fat. But timing counts too. If you want to lose weight – stop eating everything, and I mean everything by 6 or 7 p.m. and that might be the secret sauce that you need to shed those pounds you’ve been looking to take off.

