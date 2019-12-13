Dr. Zorba Paster: Thoughtful gifts could inspire wellness

Some delivery services mean the ingredients come to you, but leave you with the actual cooking. I liked the idea that we could take a complete kitchen break, and 608 did that.

Other ideas: Try a gift certificate for a massage, especially for someone who might want one but doesn’t want to spend the money. Or a yoga class for someone you think might want to try it but never took the plunge.

Give the gift of a dance class — ballroom might be fun over the winter — an exercise class or a fitness evaluation with a trainer, putting that person on the right path to nudge them along to fitness.

There also are golf lessons for the golfer in your life. It’s never too early to think about golf and never too late to improve your game.

And finally, what do you give someone who really does have everything and doesn’t want a gift? We all have those in our galaxy. Give a donation to a charity that you or they love.

I don’t know about you, but I get all kinds of “ask” letters in the mail and online. Choose one and donate in someone’s name.

Then pick out a nice card, hand write a loving note, place it in a box, wrap it up with a bow and put it under the tree. There may be no more perfect holiday gift. Stay well.

This column provides general health information. Always consult your personal health care provider about concerns. No ongoing relationship of any sort is implied or offered by Dr. Paster to people submitting questions. Any opinions expressed by Dr. Paster in his columns are personal and are not meant to represent or reflect the views of SSM Health.

