Dr. Zorba Paster: Thoughtful gifts could inspire wellness

Looking for gift ideas? I’m always on the hunt for a gift that matches the person. If you just say, “Bah, humbug!” then skip ahead to my final suggestion. You might like it.
Otherwise, let’s start with books. I like Bill Bryson’s “The Body: A Guide for Occupants.” He’s a great writer with great researchers, and it’s a fine read.
“The Art of Happiness” by His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama, is always a favorite of mine. The 10th anniversary edition is a must for anyone who might want insight into how to live a better life.
“Zen and the Art of Archery,” by Eugen Herrigel, was published in 1948 but resonates today as an insightful guide to mindfulness in search of an object. For the athlete in your life, this might be the prize.
If you liked HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” then get one of David Benioff’s books — he was co-creator of the series. I read all three of his offerings: “The 25th Hour,” which became an Edward Norton movie in 2002; “City of Thieves”; and his latest novel, “When Nines Roll Over,” good if you like short dystopic fiction.
If they haven’t already, “Game of Thrones” fans also might like to check out the George R.R. Martin book series, “A Song of Ice and Fire,” on which the show was based.
If you’re into biographies, look back to some Pulitzer Prize winners — “Titan: The Life of John D. Rockefeller Sr.,” by Jon Chernow; and “Lincoln,” by David Donald. Guess how much formal schooling Lincoln had — four years.
Now on to electronics. If you are thinking of going this route, check out Anker batteries. The candy bar size is great for that extra boost when you’re out and about and are afraid of your cell phone dying. The PowerCore is what I take when I travel. It charges my iPhone, iPad and Kindle quicker than anything on the market.
I also like the Anker SoundBuds, curved wireless Bluetooth earbuds. They’re $29.95. They work with Bluetooth on your phone, and I love them on the airplane because they fit into my ears better than any ear plugs I can buy.
For kitchen stuff, Kuhn Rikon makes great gadgets like their Pull Chop, 2 Cup Food Chopper. This dandy device makes quick work of onions. The more you pull the string, the finer they become. Great control without the tears.
And don’t forget the electronic saute and pressure cooker, the Instant Pot. Buy the name brand only. If you love beans, it’s 40 minutes from start to finish without soaking. And because the pot cooks on the bottom and sides, those pesky beans don’t stick and burn.
Melissa Clark’s cookbook, “Dinner in an Instant,” is a smashingly good companion for the pressure cooker, with recipes from salmon to — believe it or not — New York cheesecake.
If you want a break from cooking, try a meal prep service, with delivery to your door. Our kids got us a local one — 608 Community Supported Kitchen — for yummy vegetarian meals featuring locally sourced fine food and delivered right to our home. We jacked up the spice a bit because we like it hot.
Some delivery services mean the ingredients come to you, but leave you with the actual cooking. I liked the idea that we could take a complete kitchen break, and 608 did that.
Other ideas: Try a gift certificate for a massage, especially for someone who might want one but doesn’t want to spend the money. Or a yoga class for someone you think might want to try it but never took the plunge.
Give the gift of a dance class — ballroom might be fun over the winter — an exercise class or a fitness evaluation with a trainer, putting that person on the right path to nudge them along to fitness.
There also are golf lessons for the golfer in your life. It’s never too early to think about golf and never too late to improve your game.
And finally, what do you give someone who really does have everything and doesn’t want a gift? We all have those in our galaxy. Give a donation to a charity that you or they love.
I don’t know about you, but I get all kinds of “ask” letters in the mail and online. Choose one and donate in someone’s name.
Then pick out a nice card, hand write a loving note, place it in a box, wrap it up with a bow and put it under the tree. There may be no more perfect holiday gift. Stay well.
