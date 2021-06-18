Dr. Zorba Paster: There's no such thing as a bad picnic, if you follow these safety tips

COVID masks are a thing of the past. We can now meet outside, meet inside, have fun with our friends and neighbors, have outdoor potlucks and of course brats on the grill. Having a safe summer is what we really want especially now that COVID is over.

(An aside on COVID — Dane County is among the top in the nation as far as immunizations. More than 96% of seniors are immunized with participation strong among the rest of the adult population. But we can’t let our guard down, even though we have taken off our masks. If you know someone who isn’t immunized, go ahead and gently, but persuasively, help them see the light — immunizations have taken us out of this nightmare and will keep us in the light.)

Food safety

Before you go on a picnic or grill out with the family, be prepared. Make absolutely sure the cutting board you use to cut that raw chicken or make those burgers is cleaned up before you cut veggies and other foods. If not, you just may end up paying homage to the porcelain goddess — or worse.