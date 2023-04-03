I’ve always been interested in happiness. Let me reframe this a bit: I’ve always been interested in happiness research and writing.

The first book I ever read on this was when I was a teenager. The book, to the best of my recollection, was titled something like “How to Get Good Luck and Be Happy.”

You can imagine how my 15-year-old brain thought all I needed to do was read that book and, bang, good luck and happiness would follow. Well, it’s not quite that easy.

There are things that seem to make a difference when it comes to happiness, and one of those things people often grab on to is money. The idea is that the more money you have, the happier you are.

Well, it’s not that simple either, we all know that. Just look at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and the royals. They don’t look like a happy lot, and they have a ton of money. A ton!

But there is a threshold at which having more money does seem to have a positive effect on happiness. Princeton University scholars Daniel Kahneman and Angus Deaton — the former a Nobel Prize-winning psychologist and the latter a noted economist — found that day-to-day happiness rose as annual income increased.

Interestingly, for those with income above $75,000, the effect leveled off and happiness plateaued, according to the pair’s research. By the way, because the research is a few years old, the number in 2023 dollars is about $100,000.

Kahneman and Deaton postulated, and I think rightly so, that once you got to a certain financial state — had enough money for your basic needs, enough for vacation, some extra money to blow at the Badger Bash, that kind of stuff — that having more money did not make you happier.

Think about it. Do you think the Kardashians are all that happy?

The problem was that other more recent research, done by University of Pennsylvania professor Matthew Killingsworth, contradicted the findings of Kahneman and Deaton. Instead, Killingsworth found that happiness rose steadily with income well beyond $75,000, without evidence of a plateau.

His research seemed to show there was no point at which happiness leveled off, that those who made $150,000 or $200,000 or more were indeed happier.

So, what do researchers who study the same thing do when there is a difference of opinion? Well, it’s not always nicey-nice, but in this case it was.

Kahneman and Killingsworth actually worked together, along with another Penn professor, psychologist Barbara Mellers, to look into the matter further. Publishing their data in the prestigious peer-reviewed journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, they figured out what some of the differences were.

First off, I know you’ll be shocked, uh-huh, to hear it, but some people are just plain unhappy. When they fill out questionnaires over time, it becomes clear they are just not happy with their lot in life.

But for those folks, when they reach that $100,000 threshold, happiness steps in. So, many of them are probably unhappy because of all the problems that go with not having enough money for the things they want. And Kahneman’s research does show that, for most, the $100,000 threshold really is all they need to be on the happy side when they fill out those questionnaires.

There also is a subgroup of people who do get more happiness with more money. For these folks, having an income of $200,000 does make them happier than having $100,000 per year. When you put them in the mix, it can skew the overall data.

I did a deep dive into the latest data — into the study, into the graphs and into the controversy — and I have formed an opinion.

My spin: For people who are basically not happy folks to start with — and we all know people like that — the plateauing happiness theory holds absolutely true. A little more money might bring some happiness, but after a certain point, all the money in the world doesn’t help much (I’m guessing Harry and Meghan are in this group).

For others, having more greenbacks does continue to make a difference as income increases. But for most of us, I believe, there is a threshold at which making more money does not make you happier. Stay well.