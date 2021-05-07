Dr. Zorba Paster: The most important meal of the day might be why you can't lose weight

Researchers found that two to four hours after a carb-loaded meal, blood sugar levels fell rapidly below baseline before coming back up. They divided the group into big dippers and small dippers, with the big dippers having a great drop in their blood sugar.

The big dippers had a nearly 10% increase in saying they were hungry and waited around half an hour less, on average, before they started eating again. In other words, the big dip from the carbohydrate high made them hungrier later in the day.

Big dippers ate 75 more calories in the three to four hours after breakfast and around 312 calories more over the whole day than little dippers. That kind of pattern could potentially turn into 20 pounds of weight gain over a year.

We have thought for years that blood sugar levels play an important role in hunger. This research shows carbohydrate or sugar loading in the morning might cause more hungry feelings later. The size of the sugar dip after eating can have a huge impact on hunger and appetite throughout the day.

My spin: How many calories you eat at a meal appears to affect how hungry you are throughout the day. Carb-loading in the morning might be why so many cannot lose weight.