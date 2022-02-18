Dr. Zorba Paster: The grammar police, they live inside of my head

I know many of you listen to my radio show. Tom Clark and I have been doing it for more than a quarter-century. If you don’t hear it live on the radio, you can go to wpr.org and download our podcast. We answer questions, talk to listeners and offer a weekly recipe.

And then we have the “grammar police.” They listen to the show and are always telling me what’s right and wrong with my grammar.

I don’t know about you, but I was not the sharpest pencil in the pack when it came to grammar. In the Chicago Public Schools, which I attended, if you got one word or punctuation mark wrong on an assignment, your grade was an automatic B. Two wrong was an automatic C, and three meant you got a D.

I happen to come from a family of non-readers. I never remember my mom or dad picking up a book for pleasure.

She read the newspaper, Life magazine and an occasional cookbook. My dad read about marketing, and he liked the famous book “How to Win Friends and Influence People.” The author, Dale Carnegie, was his idol.

But that was it for them and reading. When it came to grammar questions, they just threw up their hands.

So I always dread the grammar police, but sometimes they have some good thoughts. Here’s one missive, edited for brevity, that makes a good point.

Dearest Zorba: I just heard you talking about the extremely low probability of a side effect from the COVID vaccine. Unfortunately, some of your listeners may equate “side effect” with “reaction.” Please clarify for them.

I am usually bemused by your “grammar police” listener complaints — as soon as a significant portion of a language-using population uses a word in a certain way, either in defining or pronouncing, it becomes “correct.”

I bristled when I heard you end a sentence with “of Tom and I.” I wanted to shout at the radio. But I have to accept that this is now becoming “correct,” since using “I” for a direct or indirect object is now ubiquitous when it is paired with another noun or pronoun.

Still, I haven’t yet heard formulations like “He likes I” or “pictures of I,” although that would be logical if you say something like “pictures of Tom and I.”

I know this is a rant. Most importantly, I think you are great, and I do appreciate what you do. Thank you. — Fran, from Brooklyn, N.Y.

Dear Fran: Good letter, well thought-out, good punctuation. Has understood that language evolves. Has some good points for discussion.

First off, side effect vs. reaction. They really are different.

According to Webster’s, a “side effect” is a secondary, typically undesirable effect of a drug or medical treatment, such as “many anti-cancer drugs now in use have toxic side effects.”

According to the World Health Organization, a “drug reaction” is “a response to a drug which is noxious and unintended, and which occurs at doses normally used for the prophylaxis, diagnosis or therapy of disease, or for the modifications of physiological function.”

So in essence, we expect side effects from immunizations, such as tetanus, influenza or shingles. Tetanus usually causes pain in the arm. It’s expected. Influenza is usually painless, but some get a slight fever and muscle aches. It’s expected.

The second shot of the GlaxoSmithKline shingles vaccine usually causes pain in the arm and muscle aches for two days. Expected. And as for the COVID jab, many are out for a day or two after the second shot or the booster.

I have patients who worry about this. My reply is: Let’s weight this. Two days in bed vs. death or long COVID. Easy-peasy choice. So side effects are expected.

Drug reactions are completely different from side effects, but can often be overblown.

For example, during the N1H1 influenza epidemic when Gerald Ford was president, the anti-vaxxers said the influenza immunization was causing Guillain-Barré syndrome, a problem with the immune system. In reality, data showed that influenza was more likely to cause Guillain-Barré than the jab.

My spin: The bottom line here is that grammar does play an important role in how we spin information and understand what we’re doing with our bodies — especially when you’re getting immunized or taking a medicine. The answer for you, as a consumer, is to query. Ask, evaluate, take action.

For that, I always like to go back to my alma mater, UW-Madison, where things are best summed up on a plaque placed on Bascom Hall, the building that reigns over our famous campus hill.

“Whatever may be the limitations which trammel inquiry elsewhere, we believe that the great state University of Wisconsin should ever encourage that continual and fearless sifting and winnowing by which alone the truth can be found.”

Apply that to your health care, too. Stay well.

