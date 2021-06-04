Dr. Zorba Paster: The digital divide is affecting more than our ability to order off the menu

Failure. After 5 minutes I go up to the bar and, nicely, ask someone to come to the table to help us. The bartender, perhaps not realizing it, or perhaps realizing, rolls his eyes and says OK. Now I’m a patron of this establishment, not a worker bee. I really had to overlook it because I wanted to have a nice meal. So I smile and go back to our table.

Several minutes later, several minutes, another guy comes over and tells us that we should be able to do it. Assuring us, nicely, that this is the way they order in the restaurant. OK. I can adapt, and our goal is really to have a nice time out, so I pull out my phone and try, while he’s looking over my shoulder to get this QR (some might say Damn QR) code to work.

No dice. Nothing. Doesn’t work. So I hand it to him — I know when I’m stumped. He, nicely, takes the phone trying to get it to work. Two minutes later, it’s still not working, when he says, “Your phone is too old. I’ll just take your order.”

Hmmm ... old phone. It works for me and again, I’m not at work, I’m a patron. So to finish the story, (there is a reason behind my complaining) we had a fine meal. The food was great. The libation was great. The time with my favorite cousins was great. It’s important not to sweat the small things, as my mom was fond of saying.