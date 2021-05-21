Dr. Zorba Paster: The CDC is right about masks, but don't burn yours just yet

Incidentally, that’s also what people said in the 1890s when they were asked not to spit on the floor or in the streets. Those spittoons you might see in antique stores were a major step forward in combating tuberculosis, often spread through spitting.

Those infected with the deadly germ — which, by the way, still kills 1 million to 2 million people every year — were told to keep their spit out of the way or to themselves.

Soon after spittoons, there were handkerchiefs. If you look at old photos from Marshall Field’s, that wonderful old department store in Chicago, there were counters and counters of women’s and men’s hankies. The hankies of the 1890s are the masks of today.

If you pull out a handkerchief or that eventual Kimberly-Clark invention, the disposable handkerchief, the facial tissue, you’re pulling out a bit of history of TB prevention.

Now, I ask you, is spitting into a tissue a political statement? I don’t think so. But I know it was back in the day until everyone decided that clean spit-free floors were the way we all wanted to live.

So back to masks. I was surprised these safety things somehow became practically synonymous with gun rights. But then again, there was pushback when it came to seat belts, too, and pushback when it came to smoking.