Dr. Zorba Paster: Talk to doctor about daily aspirin

Here it is we thought for years that lying on your back when you’re in a hospital bed having trouble breathing was the best position. We’ve done it for decades and decades. We were wrong. Prone is the preferred position for some who are hospitalized with breathing difficulties today.

Science means we make a hypothesis, we observe and we change when we learn. That’s how it works, folks. It’s messy — but messy produced many of the technological outcomes we see today.

The average 60 year old will live 10 years longer than a 60-year-old when LBJ was president. That’s amazing — and that’s science.

OK, done with the lecture and on to that daily aspirin. We know aspirin is incredibly useful for patients who have had a heart attack. For those with known heart disease, who have had stents or abnormal cardiac catheterization, taking an aspirin a day prevents heart attacks.

Aspirin also is good for secondary prevention — that is prevention for those who have had cardiac problems. That is still the case. That is still what we recommend.

But for years, we took that one step further and said aspirin is good for primary prevention — that is even if you don’t have heart disease, you should take a daily aspirin to prevent a heart attack.