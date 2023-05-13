OK, assume for a moment you’re diabetic. You might really be diabetic, as many people who read my column are, but if you’re not then just assume you are.

Now, let’s say you really like fruit juice or Coke or Mountain Dew, but because you’re careful about your diabetes, you limit yourself to one such drink a day and that’s it. You assume there’s no risk to you with that behavior.

Well, that assumption might be wrong, according to new research published in the British Medical Journal. Let’s dive into the data.

In 2001, there were half a billion people with diabetes worldwide. Diabetes has increased an astounding five-fold since John F. Kennedy was in the White House in the early 1960s.

Those with diabetes are at risk for early death from a whole slew of diseases, with the leading cause being cardiovascular disease — heart attacks and strokes. Not counting accidents and in recent years COVID-19, these are the No. 1 and No. 3 killers in the U.S., respectively. Anything we can do to prevent them is worthwhile.

Diet and exercise play a role, as does having the right medications and taking them correctly — all those things most of you are familiar with already.

The BMJ research used the Nurses Health Study and the Health Professions Study, looking at data from more than 15,400 people with type 2 diabetes from 1980 through 2018. That’s a long time using big numbers, which matters a lot.

During this time period, researchers found there were about 3,500 cases of cardiovascular disease — heart attacks and strokes where patient lived — and 7,600 deaths from all causes from heart disease to cancer.

Researchers checked out the data. On a regular basis, everyone in the study had filled out questionnaires telling researchers what they ate, how much they exercised, whether they smoked — all the information you’d expect.

When it came to drinks, they were asked whether they drank coffee or tea, fruit juices, plain or carbonated water, and how often they drank it. Here’s where the data gets interesting.

After controlling for lifestyle factors and medical history, they found that people who had one or more sugary soft drinks a day had a whopping 20% increase in risk of death from mainly heart attacks and stroke but also from other causes such as cancer. When they looked at coffee, tea and water, they found that people who drank up to six drinks a day seemed to be less likely to die from a heart attack; in other words, these seemed to have a protective effect.

Now, what’s the weakness of the study? It’s observational. It’s not a double-blind study, and you can’t do that when it comes to food. People filled out a food and drink questionnaire; some were certainly more accurate and truthful than others.

But I think we still have some good data here that’s worth commenting on for those with diabetes.

My spin: Every time you drink a sweet, sugary soft drink you run a risk, and that risk adds up over time. It’s always there. Your body simply bumps up your blood sugar, or it does something else we’re not aware of that increases your risk of death. With these drinks, it’s buyer beware.

The comforting thing about the study is the indication that coffee and tea might actually be beneficial to drink. Of course, putting a ton of sugar and cream into your drink, making it a 500-calorie smash to your body, is not the way to go. But getting rid of those quickly absorbed sugar drinks is in your best interest. Stay well.