Dr. Zorba Paster: Studies change how we think about peanut allergies

Penny and I are blessed with seven wonderful grandchildren, 7 years of age and younger. Lots and lots of fun.

One of our daughters, Vanessa, recently came home for a visit with her 10-month-old daughter, Pearl. Vanessa was feeding our perfect, delightful, wonderful granddaughter Bamba-brand peanut snacks, far and away the best-selling snack in Israel.

Pearl was just sucking, chewing and making a marvelous, typical infant mess of the entire thing. It reminded me of a column I wrote more than seven years ago concerning the importance of feeding peanut snacks to your infant early in life.

Back in the day, moms, dads and doctors worried about peanut allergies because they were so prevalent and because peanuts are used in so many prepared foods. This was such an important issue that in 2000, the American Association of Pediatricians — worried about a dramatic increase in peanut allergies — recommended parents keep peanuts away from their children until age 3.

The scientific reasoning behind this was simple: Feeding them peanuts early would stimulate an allergic response.

This was a blanket recommendation. Obviously, no whole peanuts, because kids can choke on them, but also no peanut butter or peanut snacks (like Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups — which, by the way, though delicious are not what you should be feeding your infant).

The expectation was that peanut allergies would decrease, but instead they are soaring because we were giving the wrong advice. Science is amazing. It changes with data. It changes with information. It changes if we pay attention.

So when people ask, “Can’t you doctors make up your mind?” I think we need to explain that making the best health recommendations means we must continually monitor what we’re doing and change it when we have new information. That’s how it goes for peanuts.

Today, there are still nearly three times as many kids with peanut allergies as there were in 2000. Three times is an enormous increase.

But, gentle readers, research published several years ago in the New England Journal of Medicine and verified over and over again in other studies shows that what we were doing was exactly the wrong thing. We should be feeding our infant kids peanut snacks early in life, not later.

This researcher in London noted that Jewish children living in the United Kingdom had 10 times more peanut allergies than children in Israel. Investigating, he found that Israeli moms commonly feed their children Bamba peanut snacks, which you can now buy in many U.S. stores and online.

The proverbial lightbulb went on in his head — perhaps, he thought, we should do what the Israelis do and feed peanuts to children early, then watch their reaction.

He studied what we term an “enriched population” — people most likely to suffer the problem. In this case, it was children under age 1 who had a family history of peanut allergies in mom, dad or a sibling.

The children were tested to make sure they were not already peanut-allergic, then the researcher started feeding half of them Bamba, that sweet Israeli peanut snack. For five years, half the children in this population were fed peanut stuff, while the other half followed the usual advice of no peanuts at an early age.

The results were dramatic: 98% of the children who were fed Bamba peanut snacks early never became allergic to peanuts. In the other group, one out of seven children became allergic. This is one of those “wow!” moments, for sure.

A follow-up study involved infants and toddlers who tested weakly positive to peanuts. Some parents noticed their kids became somewhat sick when they ate peanuts. In that study, half the kids got peanut snacks or peanut butter, and the other half did not.

Five years later, 90% of the children who were fed peanut products as infants did not develop any allergy, while a whopping 35% of the stay-away-from-peanuts group did.

My spin: Introduce peanut snacks to your infant early — and go for the Bamba ones or something similar. The snacks are quite inexpensive; you might say they can be had for peanuts. Stay well.