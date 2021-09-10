Dr. Zorba Paster: Stimulation at work can yield brain benefits down the road

Keep in mind that education tends to go hand in hand with what kind of job you have. Usually, the higher the education level, the greater the brain is stimulated in a job. And that’s what researchers found: High education and high cognitive stimulation reduced the risk of dementia by a whopping 37%.

The study identified a cognitive enriched job as one where you could decide things and then execute those decisions. On the other hand were jobs where you were just told what to do and weren’t involved in making decisions, a job that was minimally stimulating.

Clearly, one type of job is more active, while the other job is more passive from a cognitive point of view. One requires much more activity where the brain is concerned.

As a doctor, I have lots of cognitive stimulation at work. Making decisions and carrying them out is what I do all the time. The people who clean our office are at the other end of the spectrum. They have a job that doesn’t involve much in the way of thinking.

One of my patients is a carpenter who builds houses, a cognitively challenging job; another is a mechanic who works on older cars, also cognitively challenging. There are many more manual jobs that fit this category — it’s not just for those who look at screens all day.