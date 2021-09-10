Dr. Zorba Paster: Stimulation at work can yield brain benefits down the road

Last week, I talked about important steps you can take to prevent Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia and memory loss. If you’re interested in preserving and enhancing your memory, go back and read the column in last week’s newspaper or search for it at madison.com.
Now, on to exciting new research published in the British Medical Journal that interested me so much. It focused on how stimulating jobs reduce the risk of dementia. What’s a stimulating job and why? Let’s dive into the research first.
The study was a compilation of many longitudinal studies — a biggie, looking at 100,000 people from seven countries in Europe, Great Britain and, of course, the U.S. It looked at 17 years of data on all sorts of things: Did you smoke or have diabetes? What sort of diet did you follow? Did you exercise?
It examined all the types of things you would expect in a study that took a good look at your life. But an important part of your life is your work life. So this study considered that, too — what sort of job did you do?
Researchers broadly looked at two things: Did you have to think and make decisions on your job? And did you have the ability to carry out those decisions?
All study responses were evaluated using a gold standard scale called the Likert Scale. For those of you interested in that sort of thing, you can Google it.
Keep in mind that education tends to go hand in hand with what kind of job you have. Usually, the higher the education level, the greater the brain is stimulated in a job. And that’s what researchers found: High education and high cognitive stimulation reduced the risk of dementia by a whopping 37%.
The study identified a cognitive enriched job as one where you could decide things and then execute those decisions. On the other hand were jobs where you were just told what to do and weren’t involved in making decisions, a job that was minimally stimulating.
Clearly, one type of job is more active, while the other job is more passive from a cognitive point of view. One requires much more activity where the brain is concerned.
As a doctor, I have lots of cognitive stimulation at work. Making decisions and carrying them out is what I do all the time. The people who clean our office are at the other end of the spectrum. They have a job that doesn’t involve much in the way of thinking.
One of my patients is a carpenter who builds houses, a cognitively challenging job; another is a mechanic who works on older cars, also cognitively challenging. There are many more manual jobs that fit this category — it’s not just for those who look at screens all day.
Now, an aside for a moment. For years, we’ve told people they should do crossword puzzles to keep their mind active. (By the way, I have an active mind but I hate crossword puzzles because I have mild dyslexia, which keeps me from spelling things right.)
Crossword puzzles are just fine for the leisure time in your life, but the investigators wanted to know about where you spend most of your life when you’re young. The average person spends about 80,000 hours at their job during their lifetime, with some spending much more.
Researchers thought that perhaps a higher level of cognitive stimulation experienced at your job during your lifetime just might be a shield against dementia.
After adjusting for influential and lifestyle factors including age, sex, educational attainment, smoking, diabetes, drinking — all those things that factor into risks for dementia — they found that your risk of dementia was reduced by 23% if you had a stimulating job. It ramped up to a 34% reduction if you were more educated, meaning at least two years of post-high school education.
Now why is that? That’s actually the million-dollar question.
Some of the studies had blood tests drawn. They looked back at plasma proteins they identified as inhibiting something called axonogenesis and synaptogenesis. Those proteins appear to interfere with the brains ability to change, to make new connections. The more you learn the lower the levels are of these proteins.
We know the brain develops a lot in childhood, but we also know it never loses that ability to grow and adapt. Stimulation encourages brain growth — lack of stimulation does not.
Now, let’s think for a minute. Here you are spending day after day after day on your job thinking and acting. Compare that to time doing crossword puzzles or other stimulating word games during your leisure time. Work stimulation beats leisure stimulation hands down because you spend more time at work.
My spin: The takeaway is the more time you spend thinking and doing, the better off your brain is. Being engaged in your work now will help you when you’re old and at risk for memory loss.
If you’re retired and spend your time watching cat videos on TV, your brain doesn’t grow. Find something that you like, where you can make decisions and act on them. That will keep your brain active. Stay well.
