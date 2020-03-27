Dr. Zorba Paster: Stay safe during COVID-19 pandemic

My dear readers, we are in the middle of a COVID-19 pandemic. I know I’m not telling you something you don’t know already. What you might not realize is that there is another epidemic shadowing the spread of this new coronavirus: the panic and anxiety epidemic. As a great society, we have to attend to both of these simultaneously or we’ll lose our way, lose our fight. So let’s start with COVID-19.

Use reliable sources for your information. There are bad actors out there who want your money. Scammers prey on people in times like these to get their money, their health information, their Social Security number. It’s not a small thing — this always happens with every disaster. So go to reliable sources and ignore the other chatter. For up-to-date medical information, I refer to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Johns Hopkins and the Mayo Clinic. I think they are good primary sources that I trust.

As for news, I check out the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal. They may have differing political views — just one look at the editorials shows that — but when it comes to reliable sourcing on science and medicine, I find them both top-notch. Look to your local newspaper, such as the Wisconsin State Journal, to keep you up to date with what is happening nearby.