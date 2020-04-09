Dr. Zorba Paster: Sorting through COVID-19 facts and fictions

That said, false positives can theoretically occur, as no test has 100% sensitive and specific results. Bottom line here is the tests done at reliable labs are very accurate and reliable.

Question: I’ve heard this will all be over by Easter so I can go to church. That is good news! Is it true?

Answer: As of this writing, celebrating Easter in your church is not in your best interest. Keeping safe by self-distancing is the best way to protect yourself from getting the virus. This is especially important for people over the age of 60, who quite often go to church. They are the ones more likely to die from COVID-19 than folks under 40.

So what should you do? You have two groups you can follow — medically grounded groups that use science and health expertise to make their recommendations, and politicians who, to my mind, dance to a different drummer.

The problem is that these groups might not be dancing to the same song. Since I am a doctor first, I dance to the song of science.

But here’s the problem: Prevention is difficult to prove. If I give you a drug to prevent a stroke and you don’t have a stroke, how can I tell you assuredly that you didn’t have the stroke because you took the drug?