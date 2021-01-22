Dr. Zorba Paster: Soothing words and music during surgery reduces postoperative pain

I recently had cataract surgery. Easy enough these days, but frankly, I was stressed. The idea that someone was going after my eye with a scalpel freaked me out — I’m just like everyone else when it comes to something like that.

This wasn’t my first surgery. I had hernia surgery as a kid, a couple of shoulder surgeries and a surgery for a busted ankle. The hardware remains in there for that last one, doing its job of keeping me moving. I still send the surgeon a card around this time of year, thanking him for a fine job.

By the way, if you’re ever pleased with medical care, try sending a personal card of thanks. I don’t mean an email and I definitely don’t mean one of those animated cards you can blast away. I mean a handwritten, hand-addressed, stamped-envelope kind of card.

It’s so rare these days when people do that, yet it’s one of the highest forms of thanks you can give any health care professional. Now, back to surgery.

Along with those mentioned above, I’ve also had the dental stuff — cavities filled, a couple of crowns and those wisdom teeth removed. Those were the buggers that really hurt.