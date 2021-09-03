Dr. Zorba Paster: Some tips for stopping dementia before it starts

Whether it was Alzheimer’s or small strokes, we’ll never know. MRIs had not been invented when she died in 1981, and CT scans were just in their infancy. Whatever we call it, the question is: What can we do about it?

To help prevent dementia, start with a good diet and regular exercise. I know, I know. I talk about it all the time. You’re probably sick of hearing about it, but when you realize that nearly half of all people don’t eat their five servings of fruits and veggies a day, then you realize we’re far from where we should be.

Add to that just how much high-fructose corn syrup we consume per capita — 152 pounds last year, and top that off with 42 pounds of sugar. That’s nearly 200 pounds of the sweet stuff.

By the way, many food manufacturers have begun listing high-fructose corn syrup simply as HFCS, instead of spelling it out or calling it corn syrup. That way, they can obfuscate what they’re putting into your food.

So back to food. Five a day for life of fruits and vegetables. The more colorful the fruits and veggies, the more micronutrients and vitamins they contain. Variety is key here, and freshness. If it’s not fresh, then go for frozen. Believe it or not, some frozen veggies are more chock full of good stuff than stale veggies.