Dr. Zorba Paster: Some quick advice on childhood obesity, pets in bed and barbecue safety

What you feed your child when they are infants matters. More than ever, according to research from Columbia University.

The study out of Brazil began in 2008 at more than 30 pregnancy and health care centers. Some of the moms there were given extra teaching on childhood nutrition, how important it was to make sure their kids did not regularly get sweets, refined fats and carbs, sugary drinks, cookies, chips, that sort of thing.

The theory is that obesity — which I need not remind you is a major worldwide problem — begins early in life.

They followed these kids until they were 6 years old, measuring their weight, their height and how much fat they had on their belly. Bottom line was kids who were given too many sweets too early life were more likely to have too much fat on their body by the time they were 6.

My spin: Good eating begins early. Once your child begins to eat solid food, it’s essential to keep away refined carbs and refined fats because they are risk factors for being overweight kids.

This is clearly not the only factor, but it’s one parents ought to take into consideration when they feed their kids.

