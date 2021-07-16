Dr. Zorba Paster: Some quick advice on childhood obesity, pets in bed and barbecue safety

What you feed your child when they are infants matters. More than ever, according to research from Columbia University.
The study out of Brazil began in 2008 at more than 30 pregnancy and health care centers. Some of the moms there were given extra teaching on childhood nutrition, how important it was to make sure their kids did not regularly get sweets, refined fats and carbs, sugary drinks, cookies, chips, that sort of thing.
The theory is that obesity — which I need not remind you is a major worldwide problem — begins early in life.
They followed these kids until they were 6 years old, measuring their weight, their height and how much fat they had on their belly. Bottom line was kids who were given too many sweets too early life were more likely to have too much fat on their body by the time they were 6.
My spin: Good eating begins early. Once your child begins to eat solid food, it’s essential to keep away refined carbs and refined fats because they are risk factors for being overweight kids.
This is clearly not the only factor, but it’s one parents ought to take into consideration when they feed their kids.
Pets and sleep
My wife, Penelope, and I are dog people. We always have a doggie around the house. There is a long held belief that having a dog in the bed is a bad idea — that they take up space and lead to disruptive sleep, that they trigger allergies, that they’re simply not good for you or your kids.
A new study published in the journal Sleep Health tells a different story. Researchers at Concordia’s Pediatric Public Health Psychology Lab looked at sleep quality using Apple watches and other devices that are surrogate measures for sleep.
It showed that quality of sleep was just fine when someone had pets in bed. They found that good sleep wasn’t disrupted with a pet and that kids who had their pet in bed liked it, often leading to better sleep.
Now, there is an important corollary to this, and that’s smartphones and tablets. Study after study has shown that kids who communicate on computers within 30 minutes of bedtime are more likely to have insomnia, to have disturbed sleep.
The studies with adults are a little sketchier on this, but we can assume the same may be true for adults.
My spin: Having your pet in bed when you sleep might be just fine, but having your computer in bed when you sleep is not. Of course, if your pet is a Great Dane, that might be a different story.
Final note
It’s barbeque time — summer. Be careful when there are kids around. I’m talking from experience.
When I was a kid, I remember picking up a hot coal I thought was dusty. Yes, you can imagine the rest. It was an awful memorable day in my life.
When toddlers and kids are around, keep them at bay from that hot grill. A little bit of forethought just might make that summer grilling experience more pleasant for everyone. Stay well.
This column provides general health information. Always consult your personal health care provider about concerns. No ongoing relationship of any sort is implied or offered by Dr. Paster to people submitting questions. Any opinions expressed by Dr. Paster in his columns are personal and are not meant to represent or reflect the views of SSM Health.