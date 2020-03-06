Dr. Zorba Paster: Social media isn't the best place for health news

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

First off, nobody wants a shot — a pill, perhaps, but a shot just seems unnatural. The Harvard Kennedy School Misinformation Review recently showed that nearly 20% of those surveyed about vaccines had misinformation, with social media ramping up its misinformation campaign at the beginning of the school season.

Folks who got most of their information from social media were more likely to think the side effects of shots, generally a minimally sore arm or a slight fever, were more than just normal side effects. One in five thought vaccines caused autism, and nearly that many thought vaccines had toxins that would kill you or decrease your IQ.

Many of those surveyed also said they thought that “Big Pharma,” doctors, nurses, hospitals and clinics were keeping the real side effects under wraps because they were making money. They believed that selling product was the name of the game, not health and wellness.

My spin: Vaccines do the job — for young and old. If you want to protect your children, make sure they get their shots. And while you’re at it, see if you need any, too.