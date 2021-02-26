Dr. Zorba Paster: Snoozing may help prevent losing your memory and dementia

Dementia — that’s the thing I fear most. And most people in my age group put that on the top of their list too.

I saw it with my mom, who had a sad, seven-year, slow slippage away due to Alzheimer’s. And I’ve seen it in countless patients over the course of my career.

We’re living longer and, unfortunately, the older you get the greater the risk. Nearly one in eight adults 65 and older experience some form of memory loss. Anything that can alter this is something worth doing.

That’s why any new study seeming to show things can improve catches my eye. This one has to do with napping.

Now, I am a napper — that is, when I can be. I love to go out to our gazebo in the summer to take a snooze in midafternoon.

I always set my iPhone to either 20 or 40 minutes. I find if I do an hour, then I don’t sleep well at night. But when I get a shorter midday nap, I have better concentration and more energy later in the day, and I feel more festive.

Even in this time of COVID-19, if I’m at home I try to take my 3 p.m. snooze. And perhaps that might help with dementia, according to this observational study out of China published in the British Medical Journal.