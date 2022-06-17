Dr. Zorba Paster: Small acts of kindness could be COVID's most insidious casualty

COVID, COVID, COVID. I’m sure most of you suffer, as I do, from “COVID amnesia.” You see someone and you think you haven’t seen them in a year, but it’s really been two years.

Somehow, COVID has robbed us of our sense of time. And for some of us, it’s robbed our sense of community.

I know many families are broken apart by differing opinions about masks, immunizations, science, snake oil cures or whatever. Now that COVID is receding — not going away, mind you, but receding — perhaps it’s time to take stock and make up. As my mom would say, “Make up and move on.”

What motivated me to think about personal interactions today was a curious event that occurred when I was picking up my wife, Penny, from a joyous event, a baby shower. It was held in a brand new apartment building where there is security, the kind of security we’ve come to expect during these times.

I had come to pick her up after the shower, but couldn’t reach her. I called her cellphone number, actually the Apple watch number, but it didn’t go through.

I’m sure lots of you have had the same problem. Cellphones are great when they work, but we depend on them so much that when they don’t work, we’re flummoxed.

I couldn’t notify Penny that I was at the building so someone could come and open the door to the foyer to let me in. I knew I had to wait, but I had no worries. I always have something to read — after all, I had my cellphone, so I could scroll through my email, catch up on something worthless on Facebook or look at cat videos. I was just fine.

The problem was my wife was waiting for me to pick her up and she had no way of contacting me.

Then something good, or what I thought was good, happened — someone came through the side door into the foyer. Cool, I thought, I’m halfway there. It was a 20-something or a 30-something; I’m 74, so frankly, they all look about the same to me.

This young man was taking his garbage out to the garage. Pizza boxes were the most noticeable in his pile.

I asked him if he could let me into the foyer, as I had to walk to the community room, which was on the first floor, about 50 steps away. He balked. He said he was told never to let anyone in.

I thought that certainly was reasonable. He didn’t know me. He didn’t know if I was really going in to see my wife of 48 years. He didn’t know if my lovely wife wanted to see me. He didn’t know squat.

So I said, “That’s reasonable. Could you possibly go down the hall, into the community room, and tell them there is some old guy in the foyer called Zorba, who is looking for his wife Penny.”

He refused. He said he wouldn’t do it. I told him she was waiting for me, but he stood still. He said he wasn’t going to do that. And then he said something he clearly didn’t mean. He said, “I’m sorry.”

I’ve thought about this a lot. I don’t think he was sorry. I think he just didn’t want to be bothered. Here was some old guy, on a Sunday at 4 p.m., by the way, bothering him to go out of his way, and he really didn’t care to help.

Now, there were lots of things I could have said, but I am a non-confrontational kind of guy. I just let it pass.

But the more I think about this, the more I believe I could have pressed him, nicely, about this. I missed an opportunity to explain to him the importance of helping others, even though it might be a Sunday afternoon and you want to get back to “The Game.”

The bottom line is that we all need a little help from time to time, and on the flip side, we’re all in a position to help others here and there by doing simple things that may make life just a bit easier for someone.

Next time you get a chance to do a small kindness for someone else, be it a friend or co-worker or family member or maybe even just a complete stranger, then I say do it. You just might make their day and make yours too. Stay well.

