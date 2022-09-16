Dr. Zorba Paster: 'Sitting is the new smoking'

My wife Penny’s trainer quipped to her the other day that “sitting is the new smoking.” According to research out of Northwestern University, that comment was spot on.

From 2002 to 2005, scientists at Northwestern took 2,000 seniors and fitted them with accelerometers. Pedometers, most of you know, measure how many steps you take per day; the goal should be 10,000.

The device this research used measured how much people sat around, hardly moving at all. This included time in front of the computer, watching TV, eating, etc. — all the stuff where we don’t move our muscles.

What they found surprised them, because the data was so strong. It seems that every hour spent sitting increases your risk of becoming disabled.

Now, you might say, “Wait a minute. Aren’t you really measuring exercise here?” The answer is no, because the “sitters” and the “active ones” both exercised at the same rate. But sitting appears to be an independent risk factor for disability.

If you ask people what they worry about when they get older, disability usually tops the list. We all want to be in control. We all want to be able to do the things we like. And this is especially true when we enter our so-called golden years. This study shows that if you get off your butt, you might just save it.

But let’s jump into exercise for a moment. Another study, this one out of the British Medical Journal, shows that 150 minutes of moderate exercise per week or 75 minutes of vigorous exercise per week dramatically reduces your risk of being hospitalized from COVID, needing ICU care for COVID and — believe it or not — from getting COVID in the first place.

Why is this? Because exercise seems to produce an anti-inflammatory response in our body while boosting the immune system. So exercise clearly plays an important role during this time of COVID, just as much as sitting does.

Dear Doc: I’m going to marry my new boyfriend, who has a toddler from his former marriage. I want to make sure my house is kid-friendly and kid-safe. I know about car seats, electrical plug covers, putting medications out of reach. What else is there? — Newlywed-to-be

Dear Newlywed: The joy of the internet is that you can find out just about everything you want to know. After Googling “kid-proofing home,” I came up with website after website that has information on what you should do to make your house child-safe.

Too many kids suffer serious injuries or die because we don’t take enough time to plug those electrical outlets, remove sharp objects from low surfaces and, according to research out of the British Medical Journal, pay attention to burn risks.

Researchers found that children age 1 and younger were 10 times more likely to be burned than older kids. The biggest culprits are hot drinks. The next biggest problem? Curling irons.

What does that mean? Well, if you’re British, make sure the kettle for your tea is out of reach of that toddler. If you’re like me and most Americans, it means keeping kids away from hot coffee.

And while we’re at it, what about those curling irons? Every year, if you can imagine it, there are people who use these plugged-in devices to curl their hair while they’re in the bathtub. And guess what? Some of them get electrocuted.

My spin: Be careful with all electrical things around the bathroom, and make sure you have ground-fault circuit interrupter outlets in the room. If you don’t have GFCI outlets, then get one installed. It’s worth it. Stay well.