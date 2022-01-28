Dr. Zorba Paster shares his chicken soup recipe to help cure the common cold

Ah, I can smell it now. My mom’s chicken soup. She made the best soup in the world. Best because she was my mom.

There is something warm and satisfying about cooking a dish that reminds you of home, reminds you of those family traditions and love. For me this is chicken soup.

Does it really cure the common cold? For that answer, I’ll go back to the scientific journal Chest, which published a review article on chicken soup.

They showed that chicken soup reduced the inflammation that causes so many of our cold symptoms. They looked at neutrophil, a white blood cell involved in inflammation migration, and how chicken soup inhibited it in a laboratory test.

This inflammation reduction wasn’t just due to the chicken, but also the vegetables in the soup. The more flavorful the soup and the more veggies used, the better this effect, reducing symptoms left and right.

Commercial soup such as Campbell’s didn’t cut the mustard. Too soupy.

As for when you should start your chicken soup regimen, do it as soon as you feel sick, as soon as that cold strikes.

Now, as you know, you may want to get a COVID test if you’re feeling ill. Gosh darn, COVID is still around, and chicken soup will not cure that, don’t get me wrong. And when you take off your mask to eat your chicken soup, you should be in a safe environment, 6 feet away from anyone you don’t know.

Good eating and good nutrition give your body a leg up when it comes to conquering all those other pesky viruses that are around. And warm soup, with that warm moisture going up your nose — shown in another study to thin those thick nasal secretions — just makes the day better.

And then there’s the psychological aspect of homemade soup. Chopping the veggies, making the broth, creating the smells in the kitchen, serving it to your friends and family — it all adds up to something mighty fine.

We know that when you’re psychologically stressed you do not fight infections as well. This soup gives you the fortitude to face your viral infection head-on and conquer it, or at least feel better.

So on with my recipe, complete with matzo balls, a type of dumpling.

Zorba’s Chicken Soup with Matzo Balls

Ingredients

8 cups of water

8 teaspoons of Better than Bouillon chicken base. I do occasionally make my own broth, but quite often I’m not in the mood. This bouillon is hands-down the best you can buy. Other bouillon is too salty and not flavorful enough.

1-pound package of skinless chicken breasts cut into bite-sized pieces. If you have chicken hanging out in your fridge, such as from a rotisserie chicken you didn’t fully consume, then use that.

2 extra-large onions, diced

1-pound package of carrots, coarsely chopped. You can use a package of smaller carrots or the full-sized ones.

Parsnips, 1 large or 3 small. Make sure you peel them, as most parsnips are dipped in wax to keep them fresh.

1 tablespoon of poultry seasoning. I use Penzey’s; it’s the best.

1 teaspoon of freshly ground black pepper.

Directions

Heat the water to boiling, turn it down to a simmer and whisk in the bouillon. It’s important to whisk it; stirring doesn’t work as well. Put in the chicken, onions, carrots and parsnips. Simmer for 1 hour.

Season to taste with poultry seasoning and pepper. If it’s not salty enough or needs more chicken flavor, add 1 to 3 teaspoons of Better than Bouillon. That has enough salt, so you probably will not need any additional.

For the matzo balls

Buy matzo meal at your local grocery store. Follow the instructions exactly on the package, but the secret for making a fluffy matzo dumpling is to add 1 teaspoon of baking powder for each ½ cup of matzo meal. You won’t see that on the package — I figured it out after searching lots of web recipes.

Mix all the ingredients together. Put it in the fridge for one hour, so it solidifies a bit. Fill up the biggest pot you have with water and bring it to a boil. If the temperature goes down too much, the matzo balls won’t be as fluffy.

Take one large tablespoonful of the matzo batter in your hand and roll it gently into a ball — not too firm, just enough to get it to stick together — then drop it into the pot. Simmer for 30 minutes, with the cover on.

When the matzo balls are done, you can add them directly to the soup. Or do as I do and take them out, put them into a strainer and store them in the fridge. That way, I can ladle one or two matzo balls into each bowl before I ladle in the hot soup.

Enjoy! And stay well.

This column provides general health information. Always consult your personal health care provider about concerns. No ongoing relationship of any sort is implied or offered by Dr. Paster to people submitting questions. Any opinions expressed by Dr. Paster in his columns are personal and are not meant to represent or reflect the views of SSM Health.