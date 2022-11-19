Dr. Zorba Paster: Set aside your grievances and feast this Thanksgiving

What does Thanksgiving mean to me? Sounds like the theme for something I had to write in fourth grade.

Wouldn’t you like to have something you wrote in fourth grade saved by your mom or dad? I certainly would. I have photos, 8mm movies, slides, my class photo and my report card, but nothing I wrote. Still, I’m sure Thanksgiving was something one of my grade-school teachers in Chicago wanted me to write about.

I won’t go into the story I might have written in school; it certainly would be different now. But I will go into the fact that it’s a time to celebrate with friends and family, eat more than you should, see relatives you may not see but once a year, and fall asleep in front of the TV because you ate too much turkey, or cranberry sauce, or pumpkin pie, or creamed spinach.

Or maybe you drank one too many of those concoctions like my Uncle Albert used to make. He died many years ago, so I don’t know what they were, but they were sweet and fruity and loaded with lots of alcohol. At least, that’s what my 12-year-old self remembers about the time I was allowed to taste one. But I digress.

So, what about the food? Enjoy. This is not a time to diet. In fact, if I were the type of person to command anything, I would command you not to diet. It’s the wrong time to worry about calories. Quite the opposite — it’s a time to feast.

Webster’s dictionary (yes, we still have a giant printed copy in our den) defines a feast as “an elaborate and usually abundant meal often accompanied by a ceremony or entertainment.” It also says it is “something that gives unusual or abundant enjoyment.”

I think that hits Thanksgiving right on the head.

What do you do on this festive day? I usually help with the turkey, if we’re doing it at our home or at one of our kids’ places. I definitely go for the gravy, which is my specialty, and creamed spinach — another favorite from The Berghoff in Chicago. And, of course, there’s the green bean casserole with those tasty crunchy onions on top.

I’m for the same food, year in and year out, at Thanksgiving. Why? Because it reminds me of my mom and dad, long gone, and all the family times.

Speaking of family times, Thanksgiving reminds me of my older cousin Larry. He used to sit on the couch after our Thanksgiving feast and fall asleep.

One day, I must have been 16 or so, I sat next to him and he opened his eyes. I was shocked. He always went to sleep after the meal. He was a baker, and my Aunt Myrtle said he would sleep all the time because he had to wake up so early. (We had our festive Thanksgiving meal in the midafternoon because of Larry’s schedule.)

So I asked him, “You asleep?” And he answered, “If you had Albert as your father-in-law, you’d be asleep, too.” Then he winked and closed his eyes.

That brings me to some holiday advice: Leave your troubles behind this Thanksgiving. It’s truce time.

Yes, some of those relatives are not on the same political team as you. Some have denied the existence of COVID. And some may even still think Neal Armstrong never walked on the moon, that it was just a Hollywood movie set (something, frankly, that I believed in the 1960s).

But Thanksgiving is the time to get together and celebrate what brings us together — not what drives us apart.

On Oct. 3, 1863, Abraham Lincoln, issued the following proclamation: “I do therefore invite my fellow citizens in every part of the United States ... to set apart and observe the last Thursday of November next, as a day of Thanksgiving.” And that was while the country was in the middle of a war.

Lincoln didn’t say only those who were on the Union side should celebrate Thanksgiving. He wanted it proclaimed all over the land. He was one smart dude. Stay well — and happy Thanksgiving!