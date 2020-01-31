Dr. Zorba Paster: Self-help options can improve well-being

There are a ton of self-help books out there — all you have to do is go into a bookstore, a brick and mortar one, to see the shelves lined with them. In fact, I wrote one years ago, “The Longevity Code: Your Personal Prescription for a Longer, Sweeter Life.”

As for self-help apps, there are tons of them, too, with more coming every day.

But the questions I get time and time again are: How much do they work? How good are they? Don’t you need that one-on-one interaction to make a difference?

Now, I grant you it’s true that a personal interaction with a good therapist is an incredible thing to be treasured. It works well. But there are obstacles to this — cost, availability, taking off from work, the list goes on and on. For many people, this challenge is just too much.

So back to the question: Does self-help work?

I think the answer came in a recent issue of the Lancet Global Health journal. They found that guided self-help reduced psychological distress and improved well-being in areas where there was a humanitarian crisis. It helped people cope with adversity and psychological distress, and meaningfully improved their function.