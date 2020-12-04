Dr. Zorba Paster: Reward people who get COVID-19 vaccine to ensure herd immunity

So what sort of incentive or coercion should be used? Should it be like a parking ticket or a tax break? And how would people react? Keep in mind the BMJ is not an American journal but out of the U.K. — different country, different culture. Their doctors are wondering whether giving a cash payment for getting COVID immunization is the way to go. They agree that making it mandatory is not the way to go. I can just imagine what that would be like in the U.S. Nope, not in our country.

Safety is a very important issue. We used an oral Sabin polio vaccine for years — it was a live attenuated virus that was easy to administer and worked better than the Salk vaccine. But one in a million kids got polio from the vaccine. Eventually, there was no “wild” polio in the U.S., so we went back to the older Salk “killed virus” vaccine. One in a million cases from the vaccine was no longer acceptable as the epidemic waned.

The incentive might be like that in our local nursing home — if you get your shot, you don’t have to wear a mask, you can travel on an airplane (ah … I remember air travel), you can go to a rock concert, you can go to theaters because you have your COVID Card. That would be an interesting incentive.