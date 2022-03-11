Dr. Zorba Paster responds to your letters: Pickle juice for athlete's foot, ivermectin and more

Dear Doc: I disagree about pickle juice being a false home remedy for warts. Pickle juice contains ascetic acid, a.k.a. vinegar, which would toughen the skin, get rid of some warts and kill athlete’s foot germs. — D.G., Knoxville, Tennessee

Dear D.G.: You are right on the ball. This is a home remedy that I poo-pooed but should have looked at in a more thoughtful way. Athlete’s foot treatment should always involve making sure the foot is dry by wearing clean, dry socks and even changing them during the day if need be.

If you sweat a lot, use prescription strength Drysol (or generic equivalent) antiperspirant — and try pickle juice. Thanks for the update.

Hi, Dr. Zorba: I’m writing in response to the man who called in to your radio show looking for a natural remedy for his nerve pain after recovering from a gymnastics accident. My nurse practitioner recommended that I try sunflower lecithin for my chronic pain. She recommended taking two 1,200 milligram softgels three times a day.

The results have been miraculous. I haven’t needed gabapentin medication at all since switching to this remedy. Please pass this on to others. — Shelley in Utah

Dear Shelly: Thanks, I am passing it on. Gabapentin and pregabalin are my go-to remedies for neurological pain. Opioids don’t cut it, and we know the risk in using them.

As for NSAIDs and Tylenol, they don’t work well. But this is a home remedy I may try myself. I have neuropathic pain, have for years, that bothers me on and off. Next time, I’ll try your nurse practitioner’s natural remedy.

Dear Doc: I have enjoyed listening to your show for years. Can you help with a couple of ivermectin questions?

As you are probably aware, there is controversy about its use related to COVID. Some people are using it as a way to prevent COVID, when used with other strategies or upon onset of COVID.

My wife is very hesitant to be vaccinated as she is a stage-four metastatic breast cancer patient. She says her immune system is compromised; her oncologist agrees and said don’t get the vaccine. What’s your take? — J.W., from Minneapolis

Dear J.W.: First off, ivermectin is worthless. Don’t take it, ever. If you need a medication for COVID, it’s Pfizer’s Paxlovid. It works! Double-blind placebo-controlled studies showed it reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by 88% compared to a placebo. That’s clearly a wow!

Now, as for immunization, I’m for it and stand by what the Cancer Society says: “Many expert medical groups recommend that most people with cancer or a history of cancer get the COVID-19 vaccine. This includes people who have already had COVID-19.”

The COVID vaccine is not a live virus, it’s an m-RNA vaccine that may or may not work in immunologically compromised people, but it should not cause any harm. Get a second opinion. And stay well.

