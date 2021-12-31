Dr. Zorba Paster responds to anti-vaxxer letter

Answer: You’re right about taking vitamin D and zinc, taking off weight and exercising as good lifestyle tips. We locked all the gyms down before vaccines. I think we should open them up, but there should be two kinds of gyms — one where everyone has to show proof of vaccination and one where no proof is required. Then you can join the gym of your choice. Leave this up to the consumer, rather than the government.

Question: Beyond your article, I have to ask about the push to get children “vaccinated.” If it’s true they don’t spread or suffer serious consequences, why introduce a drug that may migrate to their reproductive organs and heart with who knows what future consequences?

Answer: First, there’s no evidence that immunizations affect reproductive organs. So that’s hogwash. Now kids may not get too sick now, but they may get post-COVID syndrome, if one exists later. And kids get vaccinated for measles, mumps, rubella, polio, diphtheria, pertussis, meningitis, etc. This is just another vaccine. Good parents vaccinate their kids regardless of their political persuasion.