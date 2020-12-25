Dr. Zorba Paster: Resolved -- be more hopeful in 2021

But be that as it may, we are at the end of a strange, unpredictable and unusual year — one that deserves resolutions, as does every year. That’s where I get to dive in with the ones I hope will move me to a healthier, safer time. So let’s get started.

First up, social interactions. I always knew how important they were. When I wrote my book, “The Longevity Code: Your Personal Prescription to a Longer, Sweeter Life,” I postulated there are five spheres that influence our health and wellness: physical, mental, social, spiritual and material.

This year of coronavirus has taught me the social sphere is even more important than ever. So my first resolution is to reach out to people I haven’t seen or talked to for a long time and connect.

The caveat is I hope to do this with some who I know are members of the other political team. When it comes to local politics, garbage pickup, street maintenance, schools, we might have differences but we still need to talk to one another. Otherwise, nothing gets done.

Unfortunately, there are some close to me, some relatives, who I have disconnected with because we don’t speak the same tribal dialect. So my resolution is to stand by what an old Wisconsin friend told me years ago: At her dinner table, no one discusses religion, politics or sex.