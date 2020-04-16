Dr. Zorba Paster: Relationship are a key to health

Now that we’re dealing with social distancing, I am starting to realize perhaps I have been wrong in my analysis — the social sphere should come first.

When lecturing, I like to pepper my talk with stories and jokes. That’s the only way to keep an audience on task; anecdotes help us emote.

When I get to the social sphere, I often say, “Why go to the gym to get the best body you can if you don’t have someone to share it with?” It’s a cute, trite thing to say and usually gets a laugh.

But, truth be told, I see now with the latest isolation situations that we crave our social connections. Yes, we have phones, FaceTime, etc., but the lack of in-person contact comes with a cloud that seems to hang over all of us.

We want these connections with others more than ever, now that we must keep them at a distance.

Getting together with friends and family, exchanging ideas and checking in with others are critical to our health. When my patients retire, I always ask them how it’s going. Often, they say they don’t miss the job but they do miss seeing their co-workers.

Social connectedness gives us pleasure, influences our health and motivates us to take action for ourselves and others.