Dr. Zorba Paster: Reflections on Thanksgiving, family, COVID and Aaron Rodgers

So we’ll celebrate with our son, daughter-in-law and their two kids. Our other kids are out in Seattle and over in Boston. We have four kids and five grandkids, with two others on the way next year.

My wife, Penny, and I are so thankful for having such wonderful children and grandchildren. When I see how much suffering there is in the world, I hearken back to the blessings I have with my family, and I truly give thanks.

This year will be fine — but somehow I just miss the bigger group. Have to adjust here. Safety is of primary importance when it comes to the delta variant.

Which brings me to another thing I am really thankful for: Technology. It took decades to develop a polio vaccine. It only took months to develop a COVID vaccine, and more than one at that. We threw billions of dollars into that research, but without smart scientists and super-computing, we never would have done it.

So I’m thankful we did it, and I’m thankful for those who got the vaccine. I’m disappointed in those who don’t believe in science, who think this is all hocus-pocus. That COVID doesn’t exist. That immunizations don’t work. If we all believed in that we’d still have polio, smallpox, diphtheria, pertussis, etc., etc.