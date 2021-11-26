Dr. Zorba Paster: Reflections on Thanksgiving, family, COVID and Aaron Rodgers

OK, I have to admit it. I do love Thanksgiving. The preparation for the meal seems as much fun to me as the meal itself.
I love the food, I love the desserts and I especially love the gravy. I think I could survive on turkey, gravy, stuffing and mashed potatoes and just leave the rest for everyone else.
Except that I also love creamed spinach. I make my old friend Nancy’s recipe, which is from that great Chicago restaurant The Berghoff.
When you look at how it’s made, you realize it’s more like cream and butter than spinach. That’s OK, because I eat right the rest of the year. At Thanksgiving, it’s time for me to sin, sin, sin when it comes to gluttony and libation.
But on to what I should really be thinking about during this holiday ritual — my family. This was my mother-in-law Geri’s favorite holiday, by far. My mom loved this holiday. We went to visit her sister, my Aunt Myrtle, to break bread and feast.
My Uncle Albert was a bit of a curmudgeon, so I had to steer clear of talking about politics, religion and sex. Instead, we argued over the Packers and the Bears, the Sox and the Cubs. Easy-peasy.
But what about my present family rituals? Our usual big celebrations with extended family are a no-go because of COVID — worried about someone bringing it home to the young kids who haven’t had their shots. Remember, there are doctors in this group who treat people with COVID.
So we’ll celebrate with our son, daughter-in-law and their two kids. Our other kids are out in Seattle and over in Boston. We have four kids and five grandkids, with two others on the way next year.
My wife, Penny, and I are so thankful for having such wonderful children and grandchildren. When I see how much suffering there is in the world, I hearken back to the blessings I have with my family, and I truly give thanks.
This year will be fine — but somehow I just miss the bigger group. Have to adjust here. Safety is of primary importance when it comes to the delta variant.
Which brings me to another thing I am really thankful for: Technology. It took decades to develop a polio vaccine. It only took months to develop a COVID vaccine, and more than one at that. We threw billions of dollars into that research, but without smart scientists and super-computing, we never would have done it.
So I’m thankful we did it, and I’m thankful for those who got the vaccine. I’m disappointed in those who don’t believe in science, who think this is all hocus-pocus. That COVID doesn’t exist. That immunizations don’t work. If we all believed in that we’d still have polio, smallpox, diphtheria, pertussis, etc., etc.
And I’m super disappointed with star athletes, such as one Wisconsin legend, who took the dark road down. He implied he was vaccinated, got caught in the act, and then didn’t “man up” to it. He could have done so much to help improve the score against COVID with a herd immunity touchdown, but he did not. Oh, well. As my mom would say, “That’s life, isn’t it?”
And that brings me to my final thought this Thanksgiving. If you’re reading this, you probably have something to share with others. Perhaps it’s clothes for those less fortunate. Perhaps it’s money for your favorite nonprofit.
Perhaps it’s support for the veterans who have served our country but are often left out when it comes to housing support, heating support, social support. They gave to us, so we should give to them. Big time.
Perhaps it’s just your time, which you can give to your synagogue, church, mosque or temple, local senior citizen center, homeless shelter, women’s shelter — gosh, I could go on and on with this.
There are just so many areas where we could do better. And we should.
When my family and I went to the Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C., we saw a plaque that just went right to my heart: “The Talmud says, when you save one life you save the world.” How true it is.
Happy Thanksgiving. And stay well.
