Dr. Zorba Paster: Readers ask about everything from shingles to garlic

What acetaminophen does do, in the right dose, is help with achy joints. If you have two or less alcoholic drinks a day, you can tolerate up to 4,000 milligrams of the stuff. I recommend a pill with an arthritis strength dose of 650 milligrams — two when you get up, two when you go to sleep and two during the day if you ache.

If you drink more than two drinks a day, then take just one pill three times a day. Try it — it works for lots of folks.

Dear Doc: I love, love, love garlic. My wife doesn’t like when I have too much of it — she says my breath stinks. I’ve heard garlic produces all kinds of benefits. Is that true or false? — R.E., from Wisconsin

Dear R.E.: A recent article in one of the oncology journals looked at 800 patients with colon cancer, comparing them to 800 randomly chosen people without colon cancer. The odds of having this disease were 30% lower for folks who consumed regular amounts of onions and garlic, which are in the same veggie family.

It’s not a great study, but since I love garlic I have chosen to believe it. The scientist in me says “perhaps,” while the gourmand in me says “Yes. For sure!” Stay well.

This column provides general health information. Always consult your personal health care provider about concerns. No ongoing relationship of any sort is implied or offered by Dr. Paster to people submitting questions. Any opinions expressed by Dr. Paster in his columns are personal and are not meant to represent or reflect the views of SSM Health.

