Dr. Zorba Paster: Reaching out to others builds resiliency

I’m telling this because it’s a major part of resilience. Social connectedness, anywhere you can find it, helps us get through these days with a more positive mental attitude. It’s one step in the resiliency quotient.

I have looked at some resiliency research — there’s a panoply out there. It talks about making connections, seeing problems as not insurmountable (although, in fact, some are), accepting change as part of living, moving toward your goals, etc.

And I have read that since the COVID-19 pandemic, sales of self-help books have skyrocketed. I’m not shocked about that. It makes sense.

But the bottom line is where to start? I think starting in whatever way you can with others is where it happens — by phone, by video chat, in person with a smile under that mask, with a thank you for someone who might deliver something to your door.

Lately, I have been very interested in change — how to make it, where to go. I have been impressed with the idea that small changes make a big impact.

Saying you’re going to lose 50 pounds if you need to is awesome, but what about 5 pounds over the next month or two? If you do that, if you see progress, it helps to spur you on.

My spin: The same is true about social connectedness. The small steps you take today will undoubtedly reap big rewards tomorrow, for you and others. When you’re done reading this, call or video chat someone you love or haven’t seen for years and years. I did this the other day – when I called an old roommate from my medical school days in Chicago – someone I hadn’t talked to for 40 years. I found her phone number, dialed it, had a 2 hour conversation that made both of us smile and smile and smile. This was just as important to my well being as hitting the elliptical It’s resiliency work. Stay safe and stay well.

This column provides general health information. Always consult your personal health care provider about concerns. No ongoing relationship of any sort is implied or offered by Dr. Paster to people submitting questions. Any opinions expressed by Dr. Paster in his columns are personal and are not meant to represent or reflect the views of SSM Health.