Weight loss is an American obsession. Why? You know the answer: It’s because we are overweight.

Just look at a photo from the 1950s, ’60s, ’70s or ’80s and you’ll see that more and more of us are overweight now compared to those decades.

There are lots of factors here that no one has a handle on — processed foods, sugary drinks, lack of exercise, etc. And there are lots and lots of weight loss programs, from books to YouTube videos to TV’s miracle cures to whatever. All of them guarantee you to lose weight. But here’s an unfortunate statistic: Only 5% of the people who do lose weight still have the weight off after two years. Many people do yo-yo diets that work in the short run but don’t keep the weight off.

That’s why a new class of drugs is so promising. People are rushing to their doctors asking to be put on them. But in this two-part series, let’s dig into some background on what these drugs were designed to treat in the first place: Diabetes.

We know that type 2 diabetes, which generally occurs in adults and is what most diabetics have, is from too much weight on your body, too little exercise and genetics. That’s been proven.

We also know it’s on the rise, with more than five times as many people having adult-onset diabetes now than when John F. Kennedy was president in the early 1960s.

Back in the day, JFK and before him President Eisenhower thought Americans had gotten soft. So Eisenhower started some initiatives focusing on the nation’s fitness and Kennedy beefed them up in an effort to get our children fit.

Did it work? In the short run it did, but many of those fit kids from the ’60s are now sloths in their boomer years. And one result is a surge in diabetes.

But what does American capitalism do best? It looks for ways to make money whenever possible. Big pharma and small pharma started looking to produce drugs to take care of diabetes. It used to be we had one or two pills in combination that we could use for diabetes, and then we got to insulin. Now, insulin is still an important part of diabetes treatment, but we have a plethora of drugs we can use before we get to that point — drugs that actually are better for us than insulin.

We know many people who go on insulin start to gain weight. It’s an unfortunate factor behind taking insulin. And daily injections have always turned people off, for good reason, even though the needles we use today are so much sharper and smaller, making insulin injections far better than they were.

But what drugs have been used before resorting to insulin? Often, an older generic drug metformin was used and sulfonylureas, the oldest class of oral antidiabetic drugs, dating to the 1950s. By the way, these have their own side effects.

Now we have the new kids on the block — all branded, with no generics yet in the class. These are the GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) agonists and the SGLT-2 (sodium-glucose cotransporter-2) inhibitors.

These are great drugs. They work well for diabetics, though they cost more for sure. They also have another effect: They help people shed weight.

And that’s now the reason why some of these drugs are prescribed. By the way, there’s also another version on the way from the pharmaceutical company Lilly, which will only be designed for weight loss.

The question here is not when to use these drugs for diabetes. I’ll let your doctor decide that because each of these drugs has a good potential to work. The question is whether you should use them to take off weight.

Are they safe for you? What are the side effects? Which one should you use? We know that they are safe for diabetics; the question is, are they safe just when used for weight loss. I am cautious here because I remember Fen-Phen, fenfluramine/phenterminen, the miracle drug that led to people losing 50 pounds and more. That was until the Mayo Clinic showed it caused heart failure, destroyed heart valves and damaged lungs. The company withdrew the drug after reaching a $13 billion settlement.

Don’t get me wrong, these drugs are safe when used for diabetes, but are they safe in non-diabetics? And because they are not covered by insurance for “weight loss,” are they worth the money? At $1,000 to $1,500 a month, that’s a big consideration. I’ll talk more about these drugs in my next column.

My spin: There are so many questions to answer before you commit yourself to taking these drugs for weight loss. And once you start these drugs, you need to stay on them or they stop working. They do not work for yo-yo dieting. Stay well.