Dr. Zorba Paster: Put on a mask to stop spread of COVID-19

Many of my patients want to be tested for COVID-19. Why? You know why. They want to know if they have it.
But with the testing, their assumption is that the test is accurate, that it tells the truth, that what the test says is what is really there.
Hmm … so let me clear this up. The answer about whether the test is accurate is a big “maybe.” Test accuracy is a big issue in medicine, in all of medicine.
A few definitions here, four of them to be accurate. True positive means the test says you have the disease and, indeed, you do. A perfect example of this is, say you’ve just had a nose bleed and you bled out a pint of blood. We do a CBC, complete blood count, and low and behold find you are anemic. The test shows you lost blood. It’s a true positive.
A true negative is when the test says you don’t have it and, indeed, you don’t. A perfect example is an X-ray. You fell down and hit your wrist and the X-ray doesn’t show a fracture. So you think that you’re clear.
But wait a minute you still have pain in your wrist two weeks later. So you go back to your doctor, they do the X-rays again and lo and behold you do have a fracture. This time the X-ray shows that the scaphoid bone, a little bone in your wrists, has extra calcium, called a callous, which is evidence of healing. So the first X-ray missed it. This is an example of a false negative. By the way, this is a common problem with this particular bone.
So let’s go into a false positive example. Take a mammogram. You go in for screening, the radiologist sees something wrong and says you might have a problem and so they take another image, perhaps another X-ray, or an ultrasound or an MRI – something more detailed and decide that you don’t have anything abnormal that the initial mammogram showed something that turned out to be a normal variant of breast tissue. That first mammogram was a false positive. This, by the way, is quite common.
False negatives happen with mammograms too. You’ve got the disease but the screening test says you don’t. According to data from the Breast Cancer Detection Demonstration Project (BCDDP) the false-negative rate of mammography is approximately 8-10%. So a negative mammogram means there is a 90% to 92% you don’t have breast cancer – but it’s not perfect. Which is why if you develop a lump in your breast, even if you’ve just had a ‘negative’ mammogram, it’s time to see your doc.
So it’s all a bit confusing, but I hope you get the message – bottom line— COVID-19 testing is not 100% accurate.
Now, on to a study I just reviewed out of Dartmouth published in the New England Journal of Medicine that said we should be addressing the accuracy of COVID testing, which plays a key role in containing the pandemic.
First, the nasal swab. Errors can occur with doing the swab correctly, transporting the swab and then testing the swab. In order to get testing out in a widespread way, the federal Food and Drug Administration approved tests quickly, rightfully so in my opinion, to get more testing out there without fully examining the accuracy.
I asked one of my colleagues at Johns Hopkins about one of the commonly used tests and how accurate they are. His answer: “It’s the Wild West.” Not dependable.
Next, the antibody test. The Abbott test, the quick test, was touted as the answer to quick, easy testing and looked very accurate until the researchers took it, testing it on COVID-19 patients in the hospital. They found it had a significant false negative rate.
Got it? The Abbott test said people didn’t have COVID when they were, in fact, at that time hospitalized for COVID. The researchers concluded, rightfully so, “Diagnostic testing will help to safely open the country, but only if the tests are highly sensitive and validated against a clinically meaningful reference standard — otherwise, we cannot confidently declare people uninfected.”
The FDA should also ensure that test manufacturers provide details of their tests’ clinical sensitivity and specificity at the time of market authorization. Tests without such information will have less relevance to patient care.
My spin: Keep testing, but when you get the result realize it’s not, unfortunately, 100% accurate. In fact, we can’t be sure exactly how accurate it is.
The false negative rate is my biggest concern. If a swab says you don’t have COVID and you do, then you’re a spreader. That’s why I’m pro-mask, pro-bandana.
Along with hand washing, just like your mama said, putting on that mask is the polite thing to do. And helping to prevent spreading COVID-19 to others is more than just polite, it’s good for all of us. Put it on! And stay well.
This column provides general health information. Always consult your personal health care provider about concerns. No ongoing relationship of any sort is implied or offered by Dr. Paster to people submitting questions. Any opinions expressed by Dr. Paster in his columns are personal and are not meant to represent or reflect the views of SSM Health.
