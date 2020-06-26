Dr. Zorba Paster: Put on a mask to stop spread of COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Many of my patients want to be tested for COVID-19. Why? You know why. They want to know if they have it.

But with the testing, their assumption is that the test is accurate, that it tells the truth, that what the test says is what is really there.

Hmm … so let me clear this up. The answer about whether the test is accurate is a big “maybe.” Test accuracy is a big issue in medicine, in all of medicine.

A few definitions here, four of them to be accurate. True positive means the test says you have the disease and, indeed, you do. A perfect example of this is, say you’ve just had a nose bleed and you bled out a pint of blood. We do a CBC, complete blood count, and low and behold find you are anemic. The test shows you lost blood. It’s a true positive.

A true negative is when the test says you don’t have it and, indeed, you don’t. A perfect example is an X-ray. You fell down and hit your wrist and the X-ray doesn’t show a fracture. So you think that you’re clear.

