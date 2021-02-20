Dr. Zorba Paster: Promising research on meth treatment is a reminder of addiction crisis

Long-term meth use cause changes in the brain seen on MRI scans. This potent stimulant, like other addictive drugs, hijacks the reward system of the brain. It disrupts dopamine, oxytocin and serotonin, the three internal brain transmitters that naturally set up our brain’s reward system.

When you’re a child and your mom says “good job,” those three neuro hormones kick into action, giving you the glow that makes you feel good. Just think of one of those times in your life when you felt good — even that memory gives you a warm feeling right now.

If you close your eyes and go to one of those places in your memory, this triple play reward system acts in your brain to remind you of that good time.

When you’re on meth, those systems including the receptors that activate that system, have been saturated by the drug. Your brain is pushed up to 120 mph, so the normal reward system can’t do its job.

Getting off the stuff can be terribly difficult. It might seem easy to follow the Nancy Reagan slogan, “Just say no.” But if you do get hooked, what to do?