Dr. Zorba Paster: Plop, plop, fizz, fizz. Oh what cheaper relief a pill is

Dr. Zorba: I have GERD, or gastroesophageal reflux disease. I’ve had it for many years, and my doctor allowed me to go off medications then try a dietary supplement called Heartburn Advantage. I’ve been taking this stuff, and it seems to work just as well. But it’s costly — $60 for a month’s supply.

I also have been drinking a cup of warm water with a mixture of purified apple cider vinegar and honey each morning, eating two papaya enzymes after a meal and avoiding fried or very spicy foods.

The prescription meds are $10 for a 90-day supply. Your thoughts on all this? By the way, I listen to your show every week and enjoy it immensely! — C.P.

Dear C.P.: Good question. Let’s start with the supplement. Through the magic of the internet, I found out what this product contains. Here’s the ingredients list:

Licorice root, zinc, pycrinil artichoke (Cynara cardunculus), leaf extract 100mg, ginger (Zingiber officinale) root extract 20mg, gutgard deglycyrrhizinated licorice (DGL) (Glycyrrhiza spp.) root extract 75mg, zinc-carnosine (PepZin GI brand) 75mg, dicalcium phosphate, cellulose, hydroxypropyl methylcellulose (vegetable capsule), sodium carboxymethyl cellulose, silicon dioxide, magnesium stearate.

So first off, it looks just like a Twinkie to me, but not nearly as sweet. It contains lots of stuff so they can patent it — so no one can copy it directly.

The product’s chief proponent is Mark Hyman, a TV and radio doctor I know personally. I agree with some of his thoughts on integrative medicine — he’s a good writer, but he’s also a snake oil salesman. His fortune is estimated at $100 million, mostly from supplement sales such as these.

Now, let’s look at the prescription medication famotidine, an H2 blocker. H2 receptors are located on the parietal cells in your stomach, which secrete stomach acid. Block those receptors and you reduce acid in your stomach.

There’s a bit of history here. Back in the 1960s, Sir James Black discovered that many of the body’s processes influenced by hormones are triggered by receptors on cell surfaces.

He developed the first beta blocker, propranolol, which helped decrease heart attacks and control blood pressure by blocking the effects of adrenaline. In the 1970s, Black applied this same research to develop the drug Tagamet, which suppressed gastric acid and is used to fight GERD and stomach ulcers.

When he got the Nobel Prize for this in 1988, the Nobel committee rightfully said he’d done more to help the suffering of humanity than any single scientist ever had. I agree, and I’ll tell you why.

When I started in medicine back in 1970, H2 blockers such as famotidine — an improvement over the initial drug cimetidine — had not been invented. We had people in the hospital with stomach ulcers who had nasal gastric tubes, awful devices that go up your nose and into your stomach.

The tubes dripped Mylanta and Maalox into their stomach because nothing else would relieve their pain. Morphine and other opioids did nothing to control their GI pain. I remember them screaming in agony.

The armamentarium of medicine at that time was woefully inadequate to take care of this. And for those who had minimal symptoms, we had Donnatol. That contained, among other things, phenobarbital, which was a barbiturate that got people to stop complaining just because it made them sleepy.

These drugs, along with another discovery, PPIs — proton pump inhibitors that shut down acid even more — have been a godsend to many people. They work. They’re effective and they’re cheap.

My spin: Using natural products for GERD is an excellent idea, but when it costs $600 a year, it may be something you should reconsider, especially when we have incredibly effective drugs you can get for $40 a year. Stay well.

