Dr. Zorba Paster: Plant-based diets could hold key to keeping illnesses at bay

These researchers started with the idea that the 9-to-5 routine is not natural to all of us but has been the common working pattern since the industrial revolution. They thought more flexible working patterns might be the way to get work accomplished, especially considering how many people are now working from home.

I myself am a night owl. I hate 7 a.m. hospital meetings. In fact, when I mentioned this to a good friend of mine, a physicist who also does his best work at night, he said, “Why do you guys get up so early to make rounds? Why don’t you do it like they do in Spain? No rounds until 10 a.m.”

Hmmm, I thought. Those times were determined by the morning folks, not me.

Back to the study. This team looked at more than 300 genes, trying to see if early risers had different genes than late risers, and indeed they found that might be the case.

Again, this is early research so we can’t depend on it, but it just might give us a clue.

More importantly, researchers found that the folks who were night owls, when forced to work early in the morning, were more likely to suffer from less feeling of “well-being” and more likely to have major depression.

My spin: Find your mojo and stick to it. See if you can find a job you like that fits the time schedule you like. That’s the healthiest thing to do. There is no right or wrong answer here. Stay well.

This column provides general health information. Always consult your personal health care provider about concerns. No ongoing relationship of any sort is implied or offered by Dr. Paster to people submitting questions. Any opinions expressed by Dr. Paster in his columns are personal and are not meant to represent or reflect the views of SSM Health.