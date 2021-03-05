Dr. Zorba Paster: Patients should have a right to medical marijuana to control pain

The study just published in the British Medical Journal looked at opioid-related deaths from 2014 to 2018 based on data from 812 counties within 23 states in the U.S. that had cannabis dispensaries.

After controlling for population characteristics and other potentially influential factors, the researchers found that counties with a higher number of active cannabis dispensaries were associated with reduced opioid-related mortality rates.

Based on estimates, when there was even a small increase from one to two dispensaries, there was a 17% reduction in all opioid-related mortality rates. This was true for medical and recreational dispensaries and was particularly strong when it came to deaths from fentanyl.

Now, there is a counter argument that if we open up our state to marijuana, aren’t we going to have more people getting inebriated than ever before?

So let’s talk alcohol, the drug of choice in our state. We are always in the top one or two for binge drinking. Every day, I read about someone being arrested for multiple drunk driving offenses. Yet, we live with that. No one in their right mind would say we should reinstitute prohibition in Wisconsin or anywhere else.