Dr. Zorba Paster: Nothing special about blue light glasses; depression a COVID risk factor

Dear Doc: I’ve read that blue light from surfing the web at night is keeping me from getting a good night’s sleep. Not sure what blue light is, and not sure if the blue light filter glasses I see advertised will do the trick. I love a good night’s shut eye. — Chris, La Crosse

Dear Chris: Insomnia is a common problem. The older you get, the more common it is. That’s at least what old folks say. In fact, many teens are insomniacs too — not just burning the candle at both ends, but being too energized at night to get that deep restful sleep we all need.

White light contains all the colors we see, from red to blue. Blue light is just one component. Some studies seem to point out that it’s the blue that wakes us up in the morning. They might be right, though not definitive there.

What we do know is that computers, not e-readers like a Kindle, use lots of blue light on their screen. Some figure that sleep troubles caused by using a computer before you sleep is because of the blue light. But others, myself included, think it’s the interaction with the screen, the activity of looking through web pages, that’s doing it.