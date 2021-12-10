Dr. Zorba Paster: Nothing special about blue light glasses; depression a COVID risk factor

Dear Doc: I’ve read that blue light from surfing the web at night is keeping me from getting a good night’s sleep. Not sure what blue light is, and not sure if the blue light filter glasses I see advertised will do the trick. I love a good night’s shut eye. — Chris, La Crosse
Dear Chris: Insomnia is a common problem. The older you get, the more common it is. That’s at least what old folks say. In fact, many teens are insomniacs too — not just burning the candle at both ends, but being too energized at night to get that deep restful sleep we all need.
White light contains all the colors we see, from red to blue. Blue light is just one component. Some studies seem to point out that it’s the blue that wakes us up in the morning. They might be right, though not definitive there.
What we do know is that computers, not e-readers like a Kindle, use lots of blue light on their screen. Some figure that sleep troubles caused by using a computer before you sleep is because of the blue light. But others, myself included, think it’s the interaction with the screen, the activity of looking through web pages, that’s doing it.
Either way, it means that hitting the off button on the screen may be your best chance to get into that sleepy dreamy state. As for spending money on blue light filter glasses — from $10 at Walmart to $395 at a fancy New York boutique — I’d call that hogwash.
Dear Doc: Is it better to put honey on my cereal in the morning or sugar? I use soy milk on my Cheerios or Quaker Oats, but I like something to sweeten it up. Is one better than the other? — Retired educator and widow in her 80s.
Dear retired educator: Thank you for your service. Education is key to success. And as my wife, Penelope, a teacher, would say, “Once a teacher, always a teacher.”
Breakfast is really important. The folks at Kellogg’s would like to say it’s the most important meal of the day, but there is no proof for that.
Now, as for kids, if they don’t have calories in them when they’re in school, their brain isn’t at its best. Think about breakfast timing for a moment — if your last meal is at 6 p.m. and you don’t have anything to eat until noon the next day, you’ve fasted for 18 hours.
When you sit in class, your brain needs 20% of the calories you burn. It’s an energy suck with no storage of its own. No food in the stomach means it doesn’t light up nearly as much.
Even if you are in your 80s, having that morning meal is really important. Honey has some important minerals and a tiny amount of iron that sugar doesn’t have, but both are calorie rich. So both are OK in judicious amounts.
With cereal, the more fiber, the better off you are. Why not vary your diet a bit, stroll through the grocery store and try some higher fiber cereals? That might just help you have that daily BM in the a.m.
COVID and depression
A recent study out of UCSF-Stanford seemed to show that patients on an SSRI antidepressant, such as Prozac, were less likely to die. SSRIs, or selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, are the most commonly prescribed antidepressants.
Researchers performed a computer analysis of 500,000 patients across the U.S., finding that 83,584 patients developed COVID, including 3,400 on an SSRI. Those on the antidepressant were approximately 28% less likely to die.
Is this cause and effect? That remains to be seen. But lots of other studies show that untreated depression is a major risk factor for heart attacks and stroke.
I’m not sure if it’s the chemical makeup of antidepressants that’s doing this or that when you‘re depressed your body just isn’t as resilient to assault. In either case, it reminds me again that we don’t treat depression enough.
And untreated depression is more common in folks as they get older. Untreated depression in seniors is common, and COVID deaths in seniors are common.
If you need an SSRI or know someone you think does, contact your health care provider. This study shows one more reason to seek treatment. Stay well.
