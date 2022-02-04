Dr. Zorba Paster: No pressure, but please! Take care of your blood pressure

Blood pressure. Franklin D. Roosevelt had untreated hypertension. In April 1945, when FDR was sitting for his presidential portrait, his blood pressure was a whopping 350/195. He died with a hemorrhagic stroke from that stupendously high number.

FDR was 63 when he died — at a time when we didn’t have any medications to treat this malady. No medicines for high blood pressure. Nada. Imagine what the world might have been like if Roosevelt had lived and Stalin had not taken over Eastern Europe.

Back when I started medical school — we’re talking 50 years ago and, jeez, it’s hard to think I started medicine that long ago! — but back then, we were just beginning to understand the importance of taking blood pressure pills. People were not interested in taking them. They thought, “If I have a stroke then I’ll take them but not for years and years to prevent a stroke.” I remember a patient in her 50s telling me to “forget it.” Shocking by today’s standards.

There were not a lot of choices at that time. Take reserpine, for example, an extract derived from the roots of the tropical rauwolfia plant. The powdered root of this Indian plant has historically had been used to treat snakebites, insomnia, stress and insanity.

It was a great drug that worked well, but it had an unfortunate side effect, tending to cause depression and erectile dysfunction. Famed writer Ernest Hemingway was on this drug at the time he committed suicide in 1961, with the question being whether this treatment was part of his downward spiral.

Since that time, we have developed a slew of drugs to treat hypertension: beta blockers, diuretics, angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors, angiotensin receptor blockers, calcium channel blockers — I could go on and on.

The drugs we have for treating this malady are plentiful, and most of them can be found in inexpensive generics. That’s why I was so shocked to read about the increase in people hospitalized for hypertensive crisis.

This new study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association showed that the number of patients treated in the hospital for their uncontrolled blood pressure doubled from 2002 to 2015.

Now, what might be happening? Some say many people cannot afford their blood pressure pills, but I find that hard to believe when many of these meds are $4 per month at Walmart or relatively inexpensive on Goodrx.com.

There are clearly other factors such as smoking, obesity, high-fat diet and lack of exercise that add to this picture. But perhaps it’s that people have just become lackadaisical about getting their blood pressure measured and taking their pills. They’ve just become complacent.

On the other hand, it may be our fault as health care providers. We haven’t emphasized the importance of getting the pills and taking them every day to prevent a stroke or heart attack. We’ve messed up when it comes to patient education.

My spin: No matter what the reason, if you have high blood pressure take your pills. If your pills are too costly, talk to your pharmacist to see if there are cheaper pills in the same or another class of drugs to treat the condition.

And while you’re asking, find out if the pills are cheaper with a Goodrx.com coupon rather than your copay. I have many patients who find paying cash is cheaper than getting it through their insurance. By the way, under many state laws, believe it or not, pharmacists cannot tell you if it’s cheaper to pay cash rather than your co-pay. This is to me an abomination!

And if you do take your pills, make sure your blood pressure is under control — either by checking it at your doctor’s office or getting a home blood pressure cuff. If you pop for one of those, make sure it’s one that fits on your arm above the elbow. The wrist blood pressure cuffs are not accurate. A good one will set you back $30 to $50 dollars. My favorite brand is the Omron.

It’s estimated that up to 25% of those with hypertension are not at their blood pressure goal. You don’t want to be one of them. Stay well.

This column provides general health information. Always consult your personal health care provider about concerns. No ongoing relationship of any sort is implied or offered by Dr. Paster to people submitting questions. Any opinions expressed by Dr. Paster in his columns are personal and are not meant to represent or reflect the views of SSM Health.