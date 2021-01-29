Dr. Zorba Paster: No 2 ways about it — get both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine

So now, you should solve the equation and apply it to yourself. If you’re not sure of the answer, then wait a bit. Do the equation in a few weeks after you see others, like me, get the shot and then do the calculation.

Now if you want the right answer I’ll give to you: When offered, get the shot. Do it for yourself, your family, your community, your country. It’s like the victory gardens people planted during World War II. You did your part for the country by growing your own food. Now do your part by keeping all of us safe so we can open up the schools — do we ever need that — plus restaurants, theaters, movies, festivals. We can get back to all of those things that keep us together.

I think this is bigger than any one person. It’s a larger thing many people are considering and starting to see the sense in it.

I see this from my Facebook pages — many anti-vaccinators reconsidering their initial views. I don’t mean the 20% who are rabid anti-vaccinators, but lots of folks who maybe questioned the vaccine are now moving to the other side. They see that people who get it seem to be OK. It changes the variables in that proverbial equation. They see the benefit of technology and science to help in getting our society back to normal. Follow the good information, sift and winnow, make the decision. Do the math.