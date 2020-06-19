Dr. Zorba Paster: New study may offer hope for PTSD

Dear J.B.: Research published in the Journal of the American Medical Association show that the longer you walk, the longer you’ll live. Well, not exactly, but it does show that walking counts.

The data breakdown comes from the “More Steps Study” conducted by researchers from the National Cancer Institute, National Institute on Aging and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Studies in the past have looked at walking but focused on old folks or folks with chronic disease. This was a sample of nearly 5,000 adults age 40 and over who wore track devices for at least one week — folks who were regular walkers.

The initial data collection was started way back in 2003 to 2006, continuing into 2015. Statisticians then looked at the National Death Index to see who lived and who died, accounting for other factors such as smoking, where they lived, etc.

We know that walking less than 1,500 steps a day may make you feeble and that 4,000 steps a day is the low normal for adults. People who walked 8,000 steps per day had a 51% lower risk of dying from any cause, not just heart disease, than those who only walked 4,000 steps per day.