Dr. Zorba Paster: Natural technique for cleansing sinuses

OK, the holidays are over. The New Year’s resolutions have come and gone. So let’s get down to brass tacks and talk about that cold of yours.

The stuffy nose, the sinuses full of whatever, the miserable feeling when you know the cold has taken over your body. We’ve all had it. We all get it, except for the favored few.

Every time someone comes into my office with it they say, “It’s the worst cold I’ve ever had. I’ve never felt as miserable. This is serious. I don’t have time for this. Make it go away.”

Believe you me, I would make it go away if I could. You need Harry Potter’s magic wand to get rid of this stuff. Time, hydration, chicken soup, vitamin C, zinc all work to alleviate symptoms.

But my friend Joe’s “saline solution for the ages” is dynamite. Every year at this time, I edit and repeat his advice. Why? Because it’s timeless — as timeless as viruses themselves, which by the way, are millions and millions of years old.

So to get the junk out of your sinuses you might try the neti pot. You fill this nifty Aladdin-lamp-like device, or squeeze bottle, with a saline solution, tilt your head sideways and pour.