I love fish. That is, I love the fish I eat today. Salmon is my favorite. You can do so much to make it tasty and delicious. More on salmon in a minute.

When I was a kid, fish meant fish sticks. Have you tried fish sticks recently? I did. When I was a kid, it was Mrs. Grass Fish Sticks, as if there actually were a Mrs. Grass. Now, it’s Mrs. Paul’s.

I decided I wanted to see what those were like. I remember not liking them at all unless I dipped them in tartar sauce or ketchup. Well, let me tell you, the result was the same. They were tasteless unless you dipped them — and dipped them and dipped them. Not what I would call a great fish product.

So why talk about fish, especially oily fish such as salmon? Because more and more studies show that eating fish at least twice a week is really, really good for you.

The latest study showed that omega-3 fatty acids found in seafood, not in plant products, seems to lower the risk of chronic kidney disease. Anyone with diabetes, high blood pressure or high cholesterol is at risk for kidney disease — and the older you get, the more likely you are to have it.

So anything you can do to reduce your risk is important. Taking your blood pressure meds, your cholesterol meds, your diabetic meds is key, but lifestyle also is key. That means not smoking, not drinking too much, exercising and following the king of diets, the Mediterranean diet, which is loaded with a variety of fruits and veggies every day — and seafood.

The latest seafood-is-good study comes out of Australia. Animal studies show that consuming omega-3s seems to slow down or stop kidney dysfunction. Researchers looked at a group of pooled studies covering more than 25,000 people whose kidney function was measured over time. These were folks starting from roughly age 50 to 77.

After accounting for other factors, including age, sex, race, obesity, smoking, alcohol intake, physical activity, etc., they found that higher levels of the type of omega-3s found in seafood were associated with a nearly 10% drop in kidney disease. The omega-3s found in plant sources such as nuts, seeds and leafy green vegetables didn’t have the same effect.

I know some of you are concerned about mercury or other contaminants in seafood. However, the benefits of eating fish as part of a healthy diet usually outweigh the possible risks of exposure to contaminants. And recent research shows that farm-raised seafood does not have the contaminants of wild varieties.

What do omega-3s do? They seem to lower blood pressure and triglycerides, lower inflammation throughout the body that can damage blood vessels, lower the risk of heart attacks and strokes, and reduce irregular heartbeats.

The fattier the fish, the more omega-3s they have. Salmon is my top choice but cod, herring, mackerel, sardines and even canned tuna have omega-3s.

If you are a vegetarian or vegan, then you want to accent foods with things like flaxseed, flaxseed oil, walnuts, soybeans, chia seeds, olive oil and canola oil. Just do some Google research and you’ll find what you should eat.

Now, what about fish oil supplements? I have been against fish oil supplements for years. Why? Because previous long-term studies have not shown them really able to reduce heart attacks and strokes.

I also know fish has more than just fish oil; it has protein, amino acids and other nutrients. When you buy a capsule, it’s industrially made, no matter what it says on the label. It might say “organic,” but it’s not the same as what you’ll get from Mother Nature, in this case with fish and seafood.

However, I do think taking a fish oil capsule or a vegetarian omega-3 supplement, in addition to good eating, seems a reasonable thing to do. But if you think a capsule replaces a well-balanced Mediterranean meal, you are mistaken. A supplement is just that — meant to supplement good habits. Stay well.